Indian Premier League 2018

Virat Kohli Posts Special Message For Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday

Updated: 01 May 2018 10:21 IST

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday took to Twitter and wished his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on her birthday.

Virat Kohli shared a selfie with Anushka Sharma and posted a special message. © Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday took to Twitter and wished his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on her birthday. Kohli shared a selfie with Anushka and posted a special message. "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you," Kohli's post read.

Kohli's marriage with Anushka in December last year at Tuscany, Italy, was one of the biggest events on the Indian social calendar. After their brief honeymoon in Europe, Virat and Anushka hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi on December 21. The star couple hosted their second wedding reception at Mumbai's St. Regis on December 26.

Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Kohli was nothing short of brilliant on Sunday, both with the bat and in the field, but it still wasn't enough as RCB went down to Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 68 off 44 balls to help RCB post 175 for four after being put into bat.

The RCB skipper as usual was a live-wire in the field, not just marshalling his troops but also producing some inspirational moments of fielding that astounded not just the packed crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium but also Anushka, who was in the stands cheering RCB on.

Kohli took a brilliant running catch at long-on to dismiss KKR captain Dinesh Karthik in the 19th over.

The Indian skipper registered his 33rd IPL fifty and gave RCB's innings the much-needed impetus.

Kohli has played seven matches so far in the tournament and scored 317 runs at an average of 63.40.

Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
