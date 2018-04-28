Virat Kohli Makes New Style Statement, Fans Dub It The Harry Potter Look

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not only known for his outstanding performance on the field but also for his style statements off it. Thanks to the 29-year-old , people no longer consider cricketers unfashionable and only limited to their game. From bulging biceps, tattoos, piercings and different looking hairstyles, cricketers these days have it all. Leading this list is Kohli, who has become a trendsetter because of his unique style statements. His love for selfies and sunglasses is also well known. From aviators, wayfarers to polarized ones, Kohli can pull off any kind of glasses with elan. In his latest selfie, Kohli wore a round frame and his fans could not stop comparing him to the famous fictional character of Harry Potter.

This is how the fans reacted to Kohli's latest selfie.

This is harry virat who can do magic with bat — Neenga Shut Up Pannunga (@NeengaShut) April 28, 2018

Ayee potter frame?? — Uday (@imuday02) April 28, 2018

looking like the Indian version of Harry Potter ???? what is your opinion????????? — Biplab Karmakar (@BiplabOfficial) April 28, 2018

Paaji.. you look like Harry potter.. — Girish Deshpande (@ProudDeshpande) April 28, 2018

Daniel Radcliffe has a Competition ! — HRS Sports (@hrs_sports) April 28, 2018

Virat Potter. — Bal Mukund (@Balk7Official) April 28, 2018

Harry Potter ???????? — . (@grumpy__soul) April 28, 2018

On the cricket front, Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are struggling at sixth position after two wins and as many as four defeats in the Indian Premier League 2018.

Coming off a heart-breaking loss to Chennai Super Kings, the Bangalore-based outfit will pit their wits against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The encounter will be a test of character for embattled RCB, who have left themselves with little margin for error after a string of reverses.