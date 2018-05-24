Virat Kohli Injured, Not To Play For Surrey; Fitness Test On June 15

India captain Virat Kohli will not be playing for English County team Surrey in June due to a neck injury he suffered while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday. "Virat Kohli will not play for Surrey after suffering a neck injury playing for RCB. He will undertake a fitness Test on 15th June, and is expected to be fit for India's tours of Ireland and England," ICC said on their Twitter handle.CONFIRMED: @imVkohli will not play for Surrey after suffering a neck injury playing for RCB. He will undertake a fitness Test on 15th June, and is expected to be fit for India's tours of Ireland and England. pic.twitter.com/923ubTK7se

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement said: "Team India Captain Mr Virat Kohli suffered a neck injury while fielding during Match 51 of the VIVO IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 17th May 2018 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru."

Mr Kohli, who was scheduled to play for Surrey CCC in the month of June, has been ruled out from participating. This decision was taken following assessments by the BCCI Medical team, subsequent scans, and a specialist visit. The Team India captain will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team," BCCI release said.

"He will begin training and subsequently undergo a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru from June 15. The BCCI Medical Team is confident that Mr Kohli will regain full fitness ahead of India's upcoming tours to Ireland and England," it said.

Kohli had signed the deal with Surrey in his bid to prepare for a long England tour, starting in July.

Kohli, who led Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 Indian Premier League, was his team's highest run-getter. The captain scored 530 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.18.

The Indian captain will also miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on June 14. He will also miss the two T20 Internationals against Ireland, scheduled to be played ahead of England tour.

Since his Test debut in 2011, Kohli has scored 5554 Test runs at an average of 53.40. He also has 9588 ODI runs under his belt at an average of 58.10.