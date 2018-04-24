Vinod Kambli "Openly" Challenges Sanju Samson, Clashes With Fans On Twitter

Vinod Kambli has openly challenged Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson to either score a hundred in the ongoing IPL 2018 or to hold on to the 'orange cap' -- given to a player who has the most runs. Kambli started off by criticising commentators for being too excessive in their praise for the 23-year-old. The former India batsman also had several arguments with fans on Twitter who came in numbers to support the Kerala batsman. Samson is the current leading run-getter in IPL 2018 with 239 runs in six matches at an average of 47.80 and a strike rate of 150.31.

#IPL2018. The amount of talking going on by the Commentators about#Sanju Samson about his domestic season and IPL season like they don't have anything else to talk about. So boring — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 22, 2018

Fans confronted Kambli for his comments and the former India cricketer replied to some individually.

Relax my friend there is no lobby in cricket. Don't provoke people of color and caste — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

Ask your selector. MSK Prasad why he is not selecting samson — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

Would love to see if he keeps it till the end. I am seriously talking the truth — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

I will support him if he is consistent with his performances. — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

First of all the Commentators does not have any clue about our Indian player and their current performancesin the domestic sessions — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

Yeah we love one another — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

God bless cheta n go to sleep — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

What you will be next birth. So enjoy your time in life don't think of next — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

I am not interested. I am seriously loving my coaching and giving my boys all of my experience in cricket. So no more questions on commentary — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 22, 2018

You are also blocked now. I don't want waste my time — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

Kambli then, in a separate tweet, challenged Samson, which again led to some back and forth with the fans.

I openly challenge him if you people say that he is a class player then I want to see him getting a hundred or for how long will he keep his orange cap in IPL. If he does it then I will say that he is got something special. All the best Sanju Samson https://t.co/JoCAfViKcG — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

World knows.Hee ha — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

God bless — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

Half of my life I've taken criticism from people like you who only know how to bring a person down. shame — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 23, 2018

Samson has two half-centuries to his name that includes a brilliant knock of 92 not out that blew away Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Samson in all likelihood will lose his 'orange cap' to Kane Williamson with the SunRisers Hyderabad in action against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night.

The SRH captain has 230 runs in five matches this season and will need to score at least 10 to take the 'orange cap' away from Samson.

Also not too far behind in the race for the 'orange cap' is India skipper Virat Kohli, who has 231 runs to his name in five matches. RCB will be seen in action on Wednesday against the Chennai Super Kings and the Indian run-machine will be looking to add to his tally and possibly get back the 'orange cap', having already worn it before this season.

Infact, Samson could possibly find himself in 5th or 6th position by the time he gets another chance to bat. Rajasthan Royals have a mini-break and will get back to action only on April 29, Sunday when they host SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.