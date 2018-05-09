IPL 2018: CSK Pacer Shardul Thakur's Parents Injured In Road Accident

Indian cricketer Shradul Thakur's parents were injured when their motorcycle met with an accident in the Palghar district in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The couple sustained injuries in the mishap, the official said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital where their condition was reported to be out of danger.

The fast bowler's parents -- father Narendra Thakur and mother Hansa Thakur -- were heading towards Mahim village in district, when their two-wheeler skidded off the Kelwa-Mahim road, an official at the Palghar police station said.

Hansa Thakur and Narendra Thakur, parents of cricketer Shardul Thakur, who got injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on slipped in #Palghar last night, receiving treatment at hospital #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NpFS2xLzeJ — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2018

Some repair work was underway on the road where they met with the accident, he said.

"We are yet to record their statements as they are undergoing treatment," the police official said.

The 26-year-old pacer, who hails from Palghar, is currently playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

(With PTI inputs)