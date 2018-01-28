Sandeep Lamichhane, 17, Becomes First Nepal Player To Bag An Indian Premier League Deal

Sandeep Lamichhane on Sunday created history to become the first Nepal cricketer to be bought by an Indian Premier League franchise. Lamichhane was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils for his base price Rs 20 lakh. Canada wicketkeeper Tariq Hamza and Lamichhane were the only two players part from Associate nations in the 580-player auction list. Lamichhane shot to fame during the U-19 World Cup in 2016, when he picked up 14 wickets to become the second highest wicket-taker at the tournament. Lamichhane even registered a hat-trick against Ireland during his spell of 5/27. Interestingly, there were no takers for the 17-year-old at the Bangladesh Premier League.