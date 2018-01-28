Sandeep Lamichhane, 17, Becomes First Nepal Player To Bag An Indian Premier League Deal
Lamichhane shot to fame during the U-19 World Cup in 2016, when he picked up 14 wickets to become the second highest wicket-taker at the tournament. Lamichhane even registered a hat-trick against Ireland during his spell of 5/27.
Earlier in the day, Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive Indian player after he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals (RR).
The former IPL champions bought the pacer for Rs 11.5 crore after beating off keen interest from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul were the most expensive Indians at the auction on Saturday as they were sold for identical price of Rs 11 crore.
Pandey was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Punjab secured Rahul's services.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the most expensive player at the IPL auction for the second year running when he was taken by Rajasthan for Rs 12.5 crore.
Surprisingly, Unadkat was more expensive than even star New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a mere Rs 2.2 crore.
(With inputs from IANS)