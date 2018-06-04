Watch: Rohit Sharma Throws Ceremonial 'First Pitch' For Baseball Club Mariners

India batsman Rohit Sharma became the first Indian cricketer to throw the ceremonial 'first pitch' for Seattle Mariners in Major League Baseball on Sunday. Rohit was invited by Seattle Mariners to throw the ceremonial 'First Pitch' at Safeco Field, home ground of Seattle Mariners in the United States. Rohit Sharma, who was accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh, took to Twitter and shared a photo. "Great fun throwing the first pitch for @Mariners with my lady by my side @SafecoField," Rohit's post read.

Great fun throwing the first pitch for @Mariners with my lady by my side ?? @SafecoField pic.twitter.com/jlLnQfhTWY — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 4, 2018

Rohit is the first Indian cricketer to be given this honour.

Rohit had a poor outing in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The right-hander accumulated just 286 runs in 14 games at an average of 23.83, including two half-centuries.

Mumbai Indians, who won IPL three times - 2013, 2015 and 2017, finished fifth on the points tally this season.

The Mumbai outfit played 14 matches in IPL 2018, winning six and losing on eight occasions. The defending champions finished the tournament with 12 points.