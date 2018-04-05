 
Indian Premier League 2018

Pakistan Super League Will Be Bigger Than Indian Premier League Very Soon, Says Shahid Afridi

Updated: 05 April 2018 22:50 IST

Afridi claimed that he would not play in the IPL even if he were invited by any of the eight teams featuring the tournament.

In the inaugural edition of IPL, Shahid Afridi was a part of Deccan Chargers. © AFP

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately and in another attempt at adding fuel to the fire, the mercurial cricketer claimed that he would not play in the Indian Premier League even if he was invited by any of the eight teams featuring the tournament. Afridi's claims were reported by Saj Sadiq, the editor of pakistanpassion.net, in a series of tweets. Sadiq also quoted the 38-year-old as saying that Pakistan Super League would be bigger than IPL in the future.

“Even if they call me, I won’t go to the IPL. My PSL is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind. I am enjoying the PSL, I don’t have any need for the IPL. I’m not interested in it and never was,” Afridi was quoted as saying.

In the inaugural edition of IPL, Afridi was a part of Deccan Chargers and had hailed the league.

“Although I played just once in the IPL it is easily the biggest league you can play in and I enjoyed my experience. The IPL is clearly the best organised foreign league and it was a totally different experience playing in it,” Afridi had said earlier.

Recently, Afridi courted controversy for his comments on Kashmir.

“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” Afridi had said in a tweet.

He was criticised by several Indian cricket players, including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan.

