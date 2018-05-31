Harbhajan Singh Shares Sweet Memories With MS Dhoni

 ;
 
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL title, thrashing SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash on May 27.

Harbhajan Singh claimed 7 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.48 in IPL 2018. © BCCI

It is almost eight years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Team India lifted the coveted ICC World Cup trophy at the jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni carted Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara for a huge six, winning the 2011 World Cup for India on April 2, sending the Wankhede crowd into raptures. Recalling the historic moment, India veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was also the part of the victorious Team India in 2011, took to Twitter and posted a photo with MS Dhoni. Harbhajn's tweet came after CSK won the IPL title at Wankhede Stadium, the same venue where India won the World Cup.

"Same ground where we won the World Cup 2011 together and never imagine we would be playing together in ipl for the same team and winning it after 10 years playing against each other's...Wankhede lucky venue for us ? @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL @IPL," Harbhajan's tweet read.

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL title, thrashing SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash on May 27. After the victory, Dhoni enjoyed team dinner with Harbhajan, Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo.

"Last Team dinner together before we all meet again @ImRaina @msdhoni @DJBravo47 @ChennaiIPL," Harbhajan's post read.

Chennai Super Kings also became the second team in the history of the IPL to lift the title thrice. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Mumbai Indians have won IPL thrice - 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Harbhajan's performance in the IPL 2018 wasn't that impressive. The veteran spinner claimed 7 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.48.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Harbhajan Singh Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Wankhede
