 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Jofra Archer, Bought For Rs 7.20 Crore By Rajasthan Royals, Ruled Out Of Pakistan Super League

Updated: 03 March 2018 12:55 IST

Archer has been ruled out of the ongoing third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to side strain.

Jofra Archer, Bought For Rs 7.20 Crore By Rajasthan Royals, Ruled Out Of Pakistan Super League
Archer has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to side strain. © Twitter

West Indies' pacer Jofra Archer came into the limelight after he was bought by a whopping 7.2 crore rupees by the Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League 2018 players' auction held in January. Archer has been ruled out of the ongoing third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to side strain. Playing for Quetta Gladiators, the 22-year-old kicked off his PSL campaign in style as he returned with figures of 2 for 30 and 3 for 23 in his first two games.

Australia's Ben Laughlin was called in as a cover for Archer.

Quetta Gladiators posted a video message by Archer on their Twitter handle.

"Speed sensation Jofra Archer waves goodbye. Sad he could only play 2 out of 4 matches due to side strain. See you soon JOF!!! #Zordaar11," Gladiators' post read.

Archer was signed by English county team Sussex in 2016. He finished the 2017 County Championship season as their leading wicket-taker in Division Two.

After County success, the West Indies' pacer joined Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). Making his debut, he claimed a double-wicket maiden against the Melbourne Renegades.

With his ferocious mix of yorkers and bouncers, Archer also earned praise from South Africa veteran pacer Dale Steyn.

With the IPL's million-dollar baby Archer ruled out of Pakistan's T20 league due to injury, his availability for India's cash-rich league, after being picked for an eye-popping price, remains in the shadow.

Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Archer has been ruled out of the PSL due to side strain
  • Archer was playing for Quetta Gladiators in PSL
  • Australia's Ben Laughlin was called in as a cover for Archer
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.