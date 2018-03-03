Jofra Archer, Bought For Rs 7.20 Crore By Rajasthan Royals, Ruled Out Of Pakistan Super League

West Indies' pacer Jofra Archer came into the limelight after he was bought by a whopping 7.2 crore rupees by the Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League 2018 players' auction held in January. Archer has been ruled out of the ongoing third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to side strain. Playing for Quetta Gladiators, the 22-year-old kicked off his PSL campaign in style as he returned with figures of 2 for 30 and 3 for 23 in his first two games.