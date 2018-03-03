Jofra Archer, Bought For Rs 7.20 Crore By Rajasthan Royals, Ruled Out Of Pakistan Super League

West Indies' pacer Jofra Archer came into the limelight after he was bought by a whopping 7.2 crore rupees by the Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League 2018 players' auction held in January. Archer has been ruled out of the ongoing third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to side strain. Playing for Quetta Gladiators, the 22-year-old kicked off his PSL campaign in style as he returned with figures of 2 for 30 and 3 for 23 in his first two games.
Australia's Ben Laughlin was called in as a cover for Archer.
Quetta Gladiators posted a video message by Archer on their Twitter handle.
"Speed sensation Jofra Archer waves goodbye. Sad he could only play 2 out of 4 matches due to side strain. See you soon JOF!!! #Zordaar11," Gladiators' post read.
Archer was signed by English county team Sussex in 2016. He finished the 2017 County Championship season as their leading wicket-taker in Division Two.
After County success, the West Indies' pacer joined Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL). Making his debut, he claimed a double-wicket maiden against the Melbourne Renegades.
With his ferocious mix of yorkers and bouncers, Archer also earned praise from South Africa veteran pacer Dale Steyn.
Been keeping a keen eye on Jofra Archer whilst playing for Sussex (tipped by Will Davis)— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2017
Playing BBL now, this kid is gana be special! ??????
With the IPL's million-dollar baby Archer ruled out of Pakistan's T20 league due to injury, his availability for India's cash-rich league, after being picked for an eye-popping price, remains in the shadow.