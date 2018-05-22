 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Women's T20 Live Score, SUP vs TRA: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Lead Star-Studded Teams In Challenge Match

Updated: 22 May 2018 13:08 IST

Supernovas vs Trailblazers Live score: The Women's T20 Challenge, a one-of-its-kind exhibition match, is all set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium.

Supernovas vs Trailblazers Live score: The match being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. © BCCI

The Women's T20 Challenge, a one-of-its-kind exhibition match, is all set to take place ahead of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament. The match will see some of the finest female cricketers featuring on either side -- the IPL Trailblazers and the IPL Supernovas, led by two star Indian cricketers. While the IPL Trailblazers are led by Smriti Mandhana, her India teammate Harmanpreet Kaur will skipper the IPL Supernovas. Apart from Smriti, the Trailblazers also feature Suzie Bates and Jhulan Goswami while the Supernovas feature the likes of Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine. The match will also see New Zealand captain Suzie Bates playing against her compatriot, Sophie Devine while Australian keeper Alyssa Healy will go up against her compatriots, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.

Live updates of IPL Women's T20 Supernovas vs Trailblazers match straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy (wk), Smriti Mandhana (captain), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (WK).

