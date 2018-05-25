IPL Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SRH Lose Dhawan, Williamson Early vs KKR

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), despite their dominance throughout the league stages, will have to bring their best to the table when they take on buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 at Eden Gardens today. The winner of Friday's big-ticket game at the Eden Gardens will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Sunday in Mumbai. SunRisers finished top of the points table after 14 matches and have been quite the team to beat with an exceptional bowling battery and solid batting. But the Kane Williamson-led side have lost four games on the trot including their two-wicket loss in the Qualifier 1 to CSK and the last league clash against KKR. ( Live Scorecard )

Dinesh Karthik's KKR, on the contrary, have won four games on the trot, their latest being a 25-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Eto reach Qualifier 2. Since suffering their heaviest ever defeat margin of 102 runs against the Mumbai Indians, KKR have not looked back with skipper Karthik leading from the front and the likes of West Indies star Andre Russell and the wrist spinners stepping up to the occasion. In the last four outings, KKR have made comebacks from slippery situations, a facet which has underlined the team's character. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, bank on their bowling which has a lot of variety and some of the best names in the business.

When and Where to Watch SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket