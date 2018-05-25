IPL Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SRH Lose Dhawan, Williamson Early vs KKR
IPL SunRisers Hyderaad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Qualifier 2 Live Score: The winner of this match will play Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018 final
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), despite their dominance throughout the league stages, will have to bring their best to the table when they take on buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 at Eden Gardens today. The winner of Friday's big-ticket game at the Eden Gardens will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Sunday in Mumbai. SunRisers finished top of the points table after 14 matches and have been quite the team to beat with an exceptional bowling battery and solid batting. But the Kane Williamson-led side have lost four games on the trot including their two-wicket loss in the Qualifier 1 to CSK and the last league clash against KKR. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
Dinesh Karthik's KKR, on the contrary, have won four games on the trot, their latest being a 25-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Eto reach Qualifier 2. Since suffering their heaviest ever defeat margin of 102 runs against the Mumbai Indians, KKR have not looked back with skipper Karthik leading from the front and the likes of West Indies star Andre Russell and the wrist spinners stepping up to the occasion. In the last four outings, KKR have made comebacks from slippery situations, a facet which has underlined the team's character. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, bank on their bowling which has a lot of variety and some of the best names in the business.
When and Where to Watch SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket
Siddarth Kaul is into the attack now.
0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Lynn
Angles in a full ball on middle, Lynn gets behind the line and offers a straight bat in defense. 19 from the over and Kolkata are off to a flying start!
1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sunil Narine
Good length ball on leg, helped through square leg for a run.
4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sunil Narine
FOUR! Raining boundaries from Narine's bat! 18 runs so far from this over. A shortish length ball on off, Sunil rocks back to make space for the swing of his bat and dismisses it over the bowler's head. No one in the deep in that region and it's always a boundary.
4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sunil Narine
FOUR! A length ball on this occasion, around leg, Narine moves back a bit and tickles it through backward square leg for a boundary.
6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sunil Narine
SIX! Don't bowler there to him. Kumar drops it full and outside off, slower in pace, Narine shows no mercy as he launches it over long off for a biggie.
4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sunil Narine
FOUR! This is already proving to be an excellent start for Kolkata! A low full toss around off, Narine stays back and rockets his drive through covers for a boundary.
6
Khaleel Ahmed to Chris Lynn
SIX! Wow! What a great shot! Poor delivery to start with, it's short and wide outside off, Lynn attacks it with all his might and spanks it flat over covers for a biggie.
1
lb
Khaleel Ahmed to Sunil Narine
Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Narine fails to work it across the line and it goes off his thigh pad to square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
0
Khaleel Ahmed to Sunil Narine
Digs in a short ball, nicely targeted, Narine sways away. Bowling a well-directed short ball to Narine is always a good ploy.