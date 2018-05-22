IPL Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

As the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears its climax, all eyes will be on the top two sides -- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- locking horns in the first qualifier on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium for a place in the May 27 final. Both Chennai and Hyderabad finished the league stage on 18 points, but the Kane Williamson-led side got their neck ahead to the No.1 spot with a superior net run-rate and Tuesday's winner will be guaranteed a place in the final at the same venue while the loser gets a second chance in the second qualifier in Kolkata on May 25. Going into the match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK hold a slight edge as they have got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The yellow brigade has been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison. In their final league game at their adopted home ground in Pune on Sunday, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's gutsy half-century to not only romp home by five wickets but also stop Kings XI Punjab from entering the playoffs.
On the other hand, the Sunrisers have been on a three-game losing run, having already sealed their playoff spot with a victory on May 10 against Delhi Daredevils.
When and Where to Watch SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
SRH vs CSK Live
It's been a long journey but we've finally got here. After a huge change-up in the sides with a brand new auction taking place, two teams returning from a hiatus, new leaders and management set in place, the 2018 Indian T20 League has been widely touted as one of the best in a while. It had everything - runs, close shaves, lopsided affairs, spin on tracks, assistance for the seamers and absolute batting belters as well. It posed a challenge of different conditions for all teams, and, at the end of it all, four teams emerged from the group stages and rightly cemented their places in the playoffs. As tradition stands, Qualifier 1 will be played first and the top 2 teams face off in that. So, Hyderabad vs Chennai. The Kane Williamson-led side was by far the best, having secured their position in the knockouts before anyone else. But, they have experienced a dip in form of sorts. The Orange Army comes into this encounter after suffering three losses on the trot. Now, it could well be possible that qualification made them a bit complacent, and that exactly could be their biggest enemy. There's no room for error, especially against a side as clinical as Chennai. MS Dhoni's men finished with the same number of points as Hyderabad, and have a slightly better momentum as they won their last encounter. Past occurrences don't matter. It's all about what happens on the night and who manages to hold their nerve. Arguably the two best teams in the competition this season, should be a real cracker at the Wankhede. Also, perks of finishing in the top two - the winner sails through, but the loser still gets another chance in Qualifier 2. Though, surely both would like to get the job done here itself.