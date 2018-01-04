 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Player Retention 2018: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 04 January 2018 11:25 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 11 player retention will be formalised on January 4.

IPL Player Retention 2018: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The last date to submit list of retained players is January 4 © AFP

Mumbai Indians are all set to retain their skipper Rohit Sharma along with Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, while under- performing Delhi Daredevils may keep Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in their stable ahead of the IPL auction on January 27. While the last date of submission for the player retention is January 4, the franchises are more or less certain about the kind of players they would like to retain and the ones they would buy back with Right To Match (RTM) cards. "Skipper Rohit Sharma is an automatic retention having led the team to three IPL titles. Hardik Pandya is one of the big match-winners and the interesting third retention would be Krunal Pandya," a senior BCCI official in the know of things said ahead of the event.

The Chennai Super Kings are set to retain three of their marquee players -- skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, IPL superstar Suresh Raina and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Dwayne Bravo, if fit, is all but certain to be bought back with Right To Match card.

David Warner looks certain to be retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad who can also retain the immensely talented Deepak Hooda by paying Rs 3 crore for the uncapped player just like MI will be doing for Krunal.

Steve Smith is expected to be retained by Rajasthan Royals after having spent two years at the Rising Pune Supergiants.

When will the IPL Player Retention 2018 take place?

The IPL Player Retention will take place on January 4, 2018.

What time will IPL Player Retention 2018 take place?

The IPL Player Retention 2018 will start at 6.50 PM IST onwards.

How do I watch the IPL Player Retention 2018 live?

The IPL Player Retention 2018 will broadcast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Where can you follow the IPL Player Retention 2018?

The IPL Player Retention 2018 can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Rohit Gurunath Sharma Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rishabh Rajendra Pant Shreyas Santosh Iyer Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Hardik Himanshu Pandya Krunal Himashu Pandya Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MI are all set to retain Rohit Sharma along with Pandya brothers
  • The IPL auction will take place on January 27 and 28
  • David Warner looks certain to be retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad
Related Articles
IPL Retention 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Break The Bank To Retain Virat Kohli
IPL Retention 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Break The Bank To Retain Virat Kohli
IPL Player Retention 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Retain Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan
IPL Player Retention 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Retain Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan
IPL Players Retention 2018 Highlights: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Retained By Their Teams
IPL Players Retention 2018 Highlights: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Retained By Their Teams
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.