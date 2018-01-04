IPL Player Retention 2018: All You Need To Know

With the player retention for the Indian Premier League 2018 all set to get underway on January 4, all the franchises already seem to have made up their minds on the kind of players they would like to retain. While Mumbai Indians have already made it clear that they are, in all likelihood, going to retain Rohit Sharma along with Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, Chennai Super Kings, who will be back in action this year, would like to retain MS Dhoni for the upcoming edition. Here is a detailed list of players who are likely to be retained for the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja (Dwayne Bravo, if fit, may be reserved for the Right to Match list)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Deepak Hooda

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers

Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith

Kings XI Punjab: There is a high possibility that Punjab might not retain any of their players and may go all out in the player auction to be held in Bengaluru on January 27-28.

Player Retention Policy:

The IPL Governing Council had announced that a franchise could retain up to five players by virtue of a combination of player retention (pre-player auction) and right to match (RTM) (during the player auction). The sources said the franchise would send the list of retained players soon with the cut-off date for forwarding the wish-list is January 4, 2018.

A maximum of either 3 retention or 3 RTM at the discretion of the franchises can be made.

If there is no retention before player auction then franchises can have up to 3 RTM.

Following will apply irrespective of player retention or RTM:

Maximum of 3 capped Indian players.

Maximum of 2 overseas players.

Maximum of 2 uncapped Indian players.

The player pool available for CSK and RR for retention/RTM will be the players' who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions squads in IPL 2017.

Salary Cap

2018 - INR 80 Crore

2019 - INR 82 Crore

2020 - INR 85 Crore

The minimum spend will be 75 per cent of the salary cap for each season.

Player Retain Price Guideline

In a scenario where 3 players are retained pre-auction:

Salary cap charged:

Player 1: 15 crore

Player 2: 11 crore

Player 3: 7 crore

If 2 players are retained pre-auction:

Salary cap charged:

Player 1: 12.5 crore

Player 2: 8.5 crore

If 1 player is retained pre-auction:

Salary cap charged:

Player 1: 12.5 crore

Squad Size: A maximum of 25 players (up to 8 overseas) and a minimum of 18 players.