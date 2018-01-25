 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Player Auction 2018: Previous Big England Flops

Updated: 25 January 2018 11:47 IST

England has some of the biggest names in limited-overs cricket, but very few have actually delivered.

IPL Player Auction 2018: Previous Big England Flops
Royal Challengers Bangalore shelling out Rs 12 crore for Tymal Mills. © AFP

England players have by and large been on the fringes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, except a few good performances by Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Kevin Pietersen. Most have not been able to live up to the expectations of the franchise owners and justify the money that they rake in to play the tournament. Here we look at some of the English players who were trusted to do well and the franchises shelled out huge money for, but couldn't justify their salaries and proved to be complete duds for their teams.

Andrew Flintoff

The England superstar was bought by Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2009 auction for a whopping amount of 9.5 crore. His price tag was equivalent to compatriot Kevin Pietersen's and was he was purchased for the second edition in South Africa. Flintoff was considered as one of the most high-profile all-rounders in world cricket at that time. But IPL proved to be a complete disaster for him.

He went back home for an ankle surgery after featuring in just three matches for the franchise. He scored just 62 runs and took 2 wickets in his three-match stint. He failed to prove his fitness again and later announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2009 and did not return to play in the IPL in 2010.

Kevin Pietersen

The former England captain, who had taken over the world with his blistering batting, was bought for Rs.9 crore by Delhi Daredevils and was also given responsibility to lead the side in that year. But while he scored 294 runs at an average of 29.40, Pietersen had just one fifty in the entire IPL 7 and his team Delhi Daredevils finished at the bottom of the table.

Tymal Mills

The England fast bowler was second on the most expensive buy in the 2017 auction with Royal Challengers Bangalore shelling out Rs 12 crore for him. However, Mills was plagued by injuries in most part of the tournament which also proved disastrous for his team.

He featured in only five matches and took as many wickets with an economy rate of 8.57. He was supposed to be a replacement for Mitchell Starc in the squad but failed to live up to his potential.

Topics : Kevin Pietersen Tymal Solomon Mills Cricket Indian Premier League 2018 Andrew Flintoff
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England players have by and large been on the fringes of the IPL
  • Andrew Flintoff failed to fire for CSK
  • Tymal Mills and Kevin Pietersen did not live up to the hype around them
Related Articles
Kevin Pietersen Confirms Big Bash League Exit
Kevin Pietersen Confirms Big Bash League Exit
The Ashes: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Joe Root With Hilarious Pic, Twitter Slams Post
The Ashes: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Joe Root With Hilarious Pic, Twitter Slams Post
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Hailed As The World's Best By These Two English Greats
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Hailed As The World's Best By These Two English Greats
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.