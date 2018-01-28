IPL Player Auction 2018: Jaydev Unadkat, At Rs 11.5 Crore, Becomes Most Expensive Indian Player

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive Indian player in the 2018 Indian Premier League Auction after he attracted a bid of Rs 11.50 crore from the Rajasthan Royals. Unadkat beat KL Rahul and Manish Pandey who bagged Rs 11 crore contracts on the opening day of the auction on Saturday. Rahul was sold to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) picked up Pandey. Unadkat is the second most expensive buy this year after England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was also bought by Rajasthan for Rs 12.50 crore.

While it appeared to be a battle between KXIP and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Unadkat, Rajasthan made a quiet entry towards the end to win the bid for him.

And that was a last ball Six by Royals as we buy @JUnadkat after an intense battle between Kings and Chennai. #IPLAuction #HallaBol

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan picked up Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham for Rs 6.20 crore, paying 31 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Gowtham was Rajasthan's first buy on Day 2 of the auction.

On Day 1 of the auction, the debut season winners secured Ben Stokes for an eye-popping Rs 12.5 crore (almost $2 million). Stokes was the most valuable player at last year's IPL auction as well, when he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant.

Sanju Samson was another surprise, with Rajasthan deciding to fork out Rs 8 crore for his services.