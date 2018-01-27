 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Player Auction 2018: Excited To Be Back With Rajasthan Royals, Says Sanju Samson

Updated: 27 January 2018 17:48 IST

Kerala wicket keeper-batsman Sanju Samson on Saturday expressed his happiness on returning to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals after a two-year gap.

IPL Player Auction 2018: Excited To Be Back With Rajasthan Royals, Says Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson will play IPL 11 for Rajasthan Royals © BCCI

Sanju Samson on Saturday expressed happiness on returning to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals after a two-year gap. Rajasthan bought him for Rs. 8 Crore after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians. "The biggest excitement is that I am going back to RR, which is where everything for me began a few years back," the Kerala wicket-keeper batsman said. "Also, I am happy that a very big team like Mumbai Indians also bid for me. But the real happiness is I am back to the dressing room of Royals and am waiting to meet up with (Ajinkya) Rahane," Samson added.

Samson played for Delhi Daredevils in the previous two IPL seasons after Royals was suspended from the IPL.

He said there is nothing a player can do about the auction as a player cannot rate oneself.

"Maybe I got this rate because in the ongoing season I did well in the domestic season . I am even more happy as RR has the same team management and it's exciting to play alongside Australian captain Steve Smith and Stuart Binny who are all former Royals," added Samson.

Samson also pointed out that it's not just the IPL that he is aiming and his final destination is to get back to the Indian team. He said he owes his success to the constant motivation that he receives from his friends, well wishers from here.

"Every time I go out, people come and tell me that they are always praying for me and my success and that's the real motivation in me to do well," added Samson.

Topics : India Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson was sold for Rs 8 crore to Rajasthan Royals
  • Samson played for Delhi Daredevils in the previous two IPL seasons
  • Rajasthan Royals's team was suspended for two years
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy: Sanju Samson Hits Ton For Kerala; Delhi Into Quarters
Ranji Trophy: Sanju Samson Hits Ton For Kerala; Delhi Into Quarters
India vs Sri Lanka: Sanju Samson's 128 Frustrates Visitors, Tour Match Ends In Draw
India vs Sri Lanka: Sanju Samson's 128 Frustrates Visitors, Tour Match Ends In Draw
India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Make Merry On Day One Of Warm-Up Game
India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Make Merry On Day One Of Warm-Up Game
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.