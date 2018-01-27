IPL Player Auction 2018: Excited To Be Back With Rajasthan Royals, Says Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson on Saturday expressed happiness on returning to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals after a two-year gap. Rajasthan bought him for Rs. 8 Crore after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians. "The biggest excitement is that I am going back to RR, which is where everything for me began a few years back," the Kerala wicket-keeper batsman said. "Also, I am happy that a very big team like Mumbai Indians also bid for me. But the real happiness is I am back to the dressing room of Royals and am waiting to meet up with (Ajinkya) Rahane," Samson added.

Samson played for Delhi Daredevils in the previous two IPL seasons after Royals was suspended from the IPL.

He said there is nothing a player can do about the auction as a player cannot rate oneself.

"Maybe I got this rate because in the ongoing season I did well in the domestic season . I am even more happy as RR has the same team management and it's exciting to play alongside Australian captain Steve Smith and Stuart Binny who are all former Royals," added Samson.

Samson also pointed out that it's not just the IPL that he is aiming and his final destination is to get back to the Indian team. He said he owes his success to the constant motivation that he receives from his friends, well wishers from here.