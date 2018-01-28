IPL Auction 2018, Day 2 Highlights: Jaydev Unadkat Most Expensive Indian, Chris Gayle 3rd Time Lucky

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive Indian player in the 2018 Indian Premier League Auction after he attracted a bid of Rs 11.50 crore from the Rajasthan Royals. Unadkat beat KL Rahul and Manish Pandey who bagged Rs 11 crore contracts on the opening day of the auction on Saturday. Rahul was sold to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) picked up Pandey. Unadkat is the second most expensive buy this year after England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was also bought by Rajasthan for Rs 12.50 crore. While it appeared to be a battle between KXIP and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Unadkat, Rajasthan made a quiet entry towards the end to win the bid for him.

West Indies batting superstar Chris Gayle was picked up by Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the auction. Interestingly, no team, including his parent franchise of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), moved a muscle when the big Jamaican's name came up on two occasions, once as part of the marquee players and then as an unsold player. The auctioneer, Richard Medley, then asked teams to submit a list of players they wanted to be recalled. Gayle, who was among those 15 players, was snapped up by Punjab.

Sandeep Lamichhane created history to become the first Nepal cricketer to be bought by an Indian Premier League franchise. Lamichhane was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils for his base price Rs 20 lakh. Canada wicketkeeper Tariq Hamza and Lamichhane were the only two players part from Associate nations in the 580-player auction list.

Karnataka all-rounder Gowtham Krishnappa earned himself a massive payday on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auction, as Rajasthan Royals shelled out a whopping Rs 6.20 crore for him. Given that his base price was Rs 20 lakh, the 29-year-old hit a day dirt with a deal 31 times that value. Last season, Mumbai Indians bought Gowtham for Rs 2 crore. Gowtham became Rajasthan's first buy on Day 2 of the auction.

16:12 IST: What an eventful couple of days at the auction in Bengaluru. Manish Pandey and KL Rahul stole the show yesterday along with Ben Stokes as Jaydev Unadkat made the headlines on the second day by becoming the most expensive Indian player at the auction. Ben Stokes still remains the most expensive buy as Sandeep Lamichhane created history to become the first Nepal cricketer to be bought by an Indian Premier League franchise.

16:10 IST: The final player of this year's auction is Javon Searles. KKR open the bid and will take home Searles for Rs 30 lakh at his base price. What's more that's all KKR had in their purse. What a finish to the auction!

16:07 IST: Jack Wildermuth goes unsold. Manzoor Dar sold for Rs 20 lakh to Punjab.

16:05 IST: Dushmantha Chameera sold for Rs 50 lakh to Royals. Nidheesh MD Dinesan will play for Mumbai Indians. Sold for Rs 20 lakh.

16:03 IST: No takers for Najibullah Zadran. Ashoke Dinda goes unsold.

16:02 IST: Baba Aparajith goes unsold. No bidders for Vikas Tokas.

16:00 IST: Guptill once again unsold. So is Varun Aaron.

15:59 IST: Chris Gayle comes up for the third time. There you go. Punjab open the bid for Gayle. Gayle sold for Rs 2.00 crore to Punjab.

15:58 IST: So there will be 15 players going under the hammer in what will be the last opportunity for teams to pick up their choice of players.

15:34 IST: Pavan Deshpande sold for Rs 20 lakh to Bangalore.

15:32 IST: Jatin Saxena goes to RR for Rs 20 lakh. Aryaman Vikram Birla sold for Rs 30 lakh to the same team.

15:28 IST: Monu Singh will play for CSK. Sold for Rs 20 lakh. Chaitanya Bishnoi will play for the same team for the same amount.

15:26 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad open the bid which is also the closing bid for Mehdi Hasan. Sold for Rs 20 lakh. Kshitiz Sharma sold for Rs 20 lakh to CSK.

15:23 IST: Royals open the bid for Mahipal Lomror. Sold for Rs 20 lakh to RR. Mohsin Khan sold to Mumbai for Rs 20 lakh.

15:21 IST: CSK open the bid for Mark Wood. And it is the closing bid. Sold for Rs 1.50 crore.

15:17 IST: Anukul Roy goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh. Dane Paterson goes unsold.

15:12 IST: Pradeep Sahu sold for Rs 20 lakh to KXIP. Punjab will also take home Mayank Dagar for Rs 20 lakh.

15:10 IST: Ben Laughlin sold for Rs 50 lakh to Rajasthan. Akila Dhananjaya goes to Mumbai for Rs 50 lakh.

15:07 IST: Tom Latham goes unsold. No bidders for Luke Ronchi. Varun Aaron has no takers as well.

15:06 IST: Mihir Hirwani attracts no bidder. Mayank Markande goes for Rs 20 lakh to Mumbai.

15:05 IST: CM Gautam remains unsold. So is Yuvraj Chudasama.

15:03 IST: Pravin Dubey goes unsold. Hyderabad open the bidding for Bipul Sharma. Sold for Rs 20 lakh to Hyderabad. Sayan Ghosh sold for Rs 20 lakh to Delhi.

15:02 IST: No bidders for Dale Steyn again.

15:00 IST: Shaun Marsh goes unsold. No takers for Corey Anderson.

14:58 IST: Mumbai Indians open the bid for Aditya Tare. Player sold for Rs 20 lakh to Mumbai.

14:57 IST: Rajasthan Royals get wicket-keeper Prashant Chopra for Rs 20 lakh.

14:56 IST: No takers for Ish Sodhi. Siddhesh Lad goes to Mumbai at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

14:55 IST: Tim Southee sold for a opening bid of Rs 1.00 crore to RCB.

14:52 IST: RCB get Parthiv Patel for Rs 1.70 crore. Mitchell Johnson goes to Kolkata for Rs 2.00 crore.

14:51 IST: Naman Ojha sold for Rs 1.40 crore to Delhi Daredevils.

14:50 IST: CSK bid for Sam Billings. Get him for Rs 1.00 crore.

14:49 IST: CSK open the bid for Murali Vijay. Vijay goes for Rs 2.00 crore to CSK.

14:48 IST: Martin Guptill goes unsold.

14:47 IST: Chris Gayle is the first player who has been invited back to the auction. Surprise! Surprise! No bids again for Chris Gayle.

14:46 IST: Welcome back after the break. All the unsold players will again go under the hammer.

13:40 IST: A close look at where the teams stand at lunch break.

13:39 IST: Here's a look at the most expensive buys so far.

13:34 IST: Anirudha Joshi sold for Rs 20 lakh to RCB. MS Midhun goes to Royals for Rs 20 lakh.

13:25 IST: Mark Wood remains unsold. No bid for Kyle Abbott.

13:19 IST: Not one bid for Morne Morkel. Lungisani Ngidi sold for Rs 50 lakh to CSK. Sharad Lumba goes to Mumbai for Rs 20 lakh, Kanishk Seth sold at base price to CSK. Dhruv Shorey will play for CSK. Sold at base price of Rs 20 lakh.

13:16 IST: Jason Holder goes unsold. No bid for Thisara Perera.

13:14 IST: Sandeep Lamichhane, the only player from Nepal in the IPL auction sold for Rs 20 lakh to Delhi.

13:11 IST: Asif K M sold to CSK for Rs 40 lakh. Ishan Porel unsold.

13:05 IST: Kings XI start the bidding for Ben Dwarshuis. Royals enter the bid. Player sold for Rs 1.40 crore to Punjab.

13:02 IST: After some intense bidding, Shreevats Goswami sold for Rs 1.00 crore to Hyderabad.

12:58 IST: Akshdeep Nath sold for Rs 1.00 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

12:55 IST: Tajinder Dhillon sold for Rs 55 lakh to Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Gopal goes to Royals for Rs 20 lakh.

12:49 IST: Unmukt Chand goes unsold. Deepak Chahar sold for Rs 80 lakh to CSK. Cameron Delport sold to KKR for Rs 30 lakh.

12:43 IST: Billy Stanlake goes for Rs 50 lakh to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab open the bid for Andrew Tye. KKR quick to respond. Player sold for Rs 7.20 crore to Punjab. Tanmay Agarwal sold for Rs 20 lakh to SRH.

12:39 IST: No bidding for Adam Milne. Barinder Sran sold for Rs 2.20 crore to Punjab.

12:38 IST: Tymal Mills remains unsold. Last year he went for Rs 12.00 crore and played for RCB.

12:36 IST: Lockie Ferguson goes unsold. No bids for Ben Laughlin.

12:34 IST: Jason Beherendorff sold for Rs 1.50 crore to Mumbai Indians.

12:30 IST: Kusal Perera unsold. So is Luke Ronchi. Varun Aaron, S Aravind remain unsold.

12:28 IST: No interest for Rovman Powell. Goes unsold. Opening bid for Mitchell Santner comes from CSK. Sold for Rs 50 lakh to CSK. No bid for David Willey. Tom Latham goes unsold as well.

12:27 IST: John Hastings goes unsold. SRH open the bidding for Chris Jordon. Sold to SRH for Rs 1.00 crore.

12:25 IST: No bidding for Hilton Cartwright. JP Duminy sold for Rs 1.00 crore to Mumbai Indians.

12:24 IST: Aiden Markram unsold. So is Ashton Agar.

12:23 IST: Zahir Khan Pakteen sold for Rs 60 lakh to Royals.

12:22 IST: Mihir Hirwani, Mayank Markande remain unsold.

12:20 IST: CM Gautham goes unsold. Jagadeesan Narayan sold for 20 lakh for CSK.

12:19 IST: Nicholas Pooran unsold. No bids for Kedar Devdhar.

12:18 IST: Johnson Charles goes unsold. No takers for Niroshan Dickwella.

12:02 IST: Not one bid for Nathu Singh. So he goes unsold.

12:01 IST: Anureet Singh goes for the maiden bid. Sold for Rs 30 lakh to Rajasthan Royals.

11:55 IST: Delhi start the bid for Pradeep Sangwan. Mumbai and Delhi are battling it out. Sangwan goes for Rs 1.50 crore to Mumbai Indians.

11:53 IST: No takers for Ishwar Pandey. Sayan Ghosh goes unsold.

11:51 IST: Bipul Sharma unsold. No bidders for Swapnil Singh.

11:49 IST: Pravin Dubey unsold. Abhishek Sharma sold to Delhi for Rs 55 lakh.

11:44 IST: KKR quick to respond as Delhi start the bidding for Shivam Mavi. Player sold to KKR for Rs 3.00 crore.

11:43 IST: Ankit Sharma sold for Rs 20 lakhs to Rajasthan Royals.

11:41 IST: Delhi open the bid for Manjot Kalra and player sold for Rs 20 lakh to Delhi.

11:40 IST: Sachin Baby next up. Hyderabad open the bid and that is the only bid. Player sold for Rs 20 lakh to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

11:37 IST: Kolkata open the bid for Rinku Singh. Mumbai join. Player sold to KKR for Rs 80 lakh.

11:36 IST: Anmolpreet Singh unsold. Apoorv Wankhede sold for Rs 20 lakh to Kolkata Knight Riders.

11:33 IST: No bid for Pragyan Ojha. None for Tabraiz Shamsi.

11:30 IST: Nathan Lyon goes unsold. So is Fawad Ahmed.

11:28 IST: Mujeeb Zadran of Afghanistan is next in line and Punjab make the opening bid. Delhi enter the bid. Player sold for Rs 4.00 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

11:20 IST: After the first round of bidding, this is how the teams stand. Here's a list of players sold.

11:15 IST: Here's a look at the top buys.

11:12 IST: No bids for Dale Steyn.

11:08 IST: Shardul Thakur sold for Rs 2.6 crore to CSK.

11:06 IST: Trent Boult next man up for grabs. Mumbai and Sunrisers enter the bid. Delhi join and player sold for Rs 2.20 crore to Delhi.

11:01 IST: Jaydev Unadkat is threatning to break the roof as Punjab and CSK are battling it out to get the left-arm seamer. Both teams are bidding aggressively for Unadkat. Now Rajasthan Royals enter the bidding. So Unadkat goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.50 crore.

10:59 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile sold to RCB for Rs 2.20 crore.

10:53 IST: Mohammad Siraj is up for grabs and KKR quick to raise. Mumbai are bidding as well. KKR are out. CSK come in the fray as well. Sold to RCB for Rs 2.60 crore.

10:51 IST: Next player appearing in the auction is Vinay Kumar. KKR open the bid. And that will be the closing bid. Vinay sold for Rs 1.00 crore to Kolkata.

10:47 IST: Punjab and Kolkata are bidding for Sandeep Sharma. Played for Punjab last season.Sunrisers Hyderabad join the bid. Player sold to Hyderabad for Rs 3.00 crore.

10:43 IST: Mohit Sharma next up. CSK bid for the first time today. KKR join. Player sold for Rs 2.40 to CSK but Punjab will use their RTM card to retain him.

10:41 IST: KKR made the opening bid for Dhawal Kulkarni. RCB join in and Dhawal was sold for Rs75 lakh but Rajasthan Royals decided to retain him for that amount.

10:38 IST: Rishi Dhawan is unsold.

10:37 IST: Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan is next up. KKR raise as soon as Sunrisers open the bid. Nabi sold for Rs 1.00 crore to Hyderabad.

10:34 IST: Punjab open the bid for Ben Cutting. Hyderbad come in the fray and Punjab are out. Mumbai come in and Sunrisers opt out but soon decide against it. Player sold for Rs 2.20 to Mumbai Indians.

10:31 IST: No bidding for Corey Anderson. So is Moises Henriques.

10:30 IST: Opening bid for Gurkeerat Singh comes from Kolkata. Delhi join almost immediately. It is KKR v DD for Gurkeerat. Player sold for Rs 75 lakh to Delhi Daredevils.

10:28 IST: Jayant Yadav goes to Delhi for Rs 50 lakh.

10:24 IST: Daniel Christian is the next player in line. Delhi and KKR enter the bid for Christian. Sold for Rs 1.50 crore to Delhi Daredevils.

10:21 IST: Pawan Negi is the next all-rounder. We have an opening bid for Negi and it is from Mumbai. Delhi join the bid. Mumbai raise as soon as Delhi join. Negi is sold for Rs 1.00 to Mumbai but Bangalore used the RTM to retain Negi.

10:17 IST: Punjab open the bid for Washington Sundar. RCB raise and Punjab are out. Mumbai Indians come in now. Punjab back in the bidding. Sundar sold for Rs 3.20 to Bangalore.

10:16 IST: The all-rounders will now go under the hammer.

10:14 IST: Kings XI Punjab open the bid for Manoj Tiwary. Sunrisers join in. It is between Punjab and Sunrisers at the moment. Tiwary sold for Rs 1.00 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

10:14 IST: Colin Ingram remains unsold.

10:13 IST: Travis Head next in line. No bidders for Head.

10:10 IST: Mandeep Singh is the next player. Delhi open the bid. Punjab join in. Bangalore come in the fray and sold for Rs 1.40 crore to Bangalore.

10:09 IST: Lendl Simmons is up for auction. Again no bidding.

10:09 IST: No bidding for Shaun Marsh as well.

10:06 IST: Alex Hales is next in line. No bidders for Hales. Eoin Morgan goes unsold too.

10:04 IST: Mumbai open the bid for Saurabh Tiway. Tiwary sold for Rs 80 lakh to Mumbai Indians.

9:59 IST: Evin Lewis next up and Mumbai quick to open the bid. Sunrisers not wasting any time to raise. Bid is now with Mumbai Indians. Sold for Rs 3.80 crore to Mumbai Indians.

9:55 IST: Kings XI Punjab open the bidding for Murugan Ashwin. RCB get Ashwin for Rs 2.2 crore.

9:53 IST: Next spinner is Iqbal Abdullah. No bidders for him. Nothing for Shivil Kaushik as well.

9:47 IST: Gowtham Krishappa is up for grabs. RCB open the bidding as KKR join in. Mumbai come in the fray as well. Rajasthan Royals raise and RCB quick to respond. Some intense bidding going on for Gowtham. Sold for Rs 6.20 crore to Rajasthan Royals.

9:44 IST: Sai Kishore Ravi Srinivaasan remains unsold. So is Tejas Baroka. J Suchith unsold.

9:38 IST: Shahbaz Nadeem is next in line. Delhi open the bidding. RCB join the bidding. It is a fight between RCB and Delhi at the moment. Nadeem sold for Rs 3.20 crore to Delhi Daredeils.

9:35 IST: KC Cariappa next up. No bids for Cariappa.

9:30 IST: First player up for auction is Rahul Chahar. Rajasthan Royals open the bidding. Mumbai Indians want Chahar as well. Chahar goes for Rs 1.90 crore to Mumbai Indians.

9:15 IST: All the teams would be looking to complete their squad today. The likes of Pawan Negi, Dhawal Kulkarni would be up for grabs.

9:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the second day's player auction of the Indian Premier League.

However, Afghanistan's teen sensation Rashid Khan made headlines yet again by bagging a bumper deal of Rs 9 crore after SunRisers Hyderabad retained him with the Right To Match (RTM) card, drubbing Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bid. It was a field day for the Indian cricketers as the franchises did not shy away from breaking their banks for the Indian players. Among Indians, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey grabbed the highest deal of Rs 11 crore each. However, former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir, who led his team to two IPL titles, was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.80 crore after KXIP stopped bidding at Rs 2.60 crore.