IPL Player Auction 2018: Chris Gayle, Unsold Twice, Bought By Kings XI Punjab For Rs 2 Crore

West Indies batting superstar Chris Gayle on Sunday was picked up by Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the Indian Premier League Player Auction on Sunday. Interestingly, no team, including his parent franchise of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), moved a muscle when the big Jamaican's name came up on two occasions, once as part of the marquee players and then as an unsold player. The auctioneer, Richard Medley, then asked teams to submit a list of players they wanted to be recalled. Gayle, who was among those 15 players, was snapped up by Punjab.

The 38-year-old Gayle has been a waning force in the recent past, however him finding no takers initially did come as a big surprise.

Gayle had hammered a massive 168 not out off just 69 balls recently in the Bangladesh Premier League, but that really did not cut much ice at the IPL Auction.

Gayle made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla in May 2008 in a match that was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The universe boss @henrygayle is a KXIP player! Don't pinch yourself. You read that right! Welcome to the family Chris! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #IPLAuction — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 28, 2018

Punjab also bought Manzoor Dar for Rs 20 lakhs.

Our final buy for the #IPLAuction is Manzoor Dar who has been bought for 20 lakhs! Welcome to the team! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 28, 2018

Earlier in the day, Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive Indian player at the auction when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals.

The former IPL champions bought the pacer for Rs 11.5 crore after beating keen interest from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Surprisingly, Unadkat was more expensive than even star New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.2 crore.

Unadkat was the second highest wicket-taker during last year's IPL. Representing Rising Pune Supergiant, the 26-year-old had claimed 24 wickets in 12 games at a strike rate of 11.4.

He was also adjudged the Man of the Series during India's 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series last month. He had claimed four wickets over three matches in that series.