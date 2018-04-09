IPL 2018, Live Score SRH vs RR: SRH On Top After RR Lose Half Their Side

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Both Hyderabad and Rajasthan are the two teams who were forced to make captaincy changes after the recent ball-tampering scandal came to the fore. Royals, back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Sunrisers, lost their influential players after BCCI barred them from the league following their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Royals in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Warner and Smith are irreplaceable in most teams but both Royals and Sunrisers still look well-balanced sides on paper. (LIVE SCORECARD)
While Sunrisers were able to retain a majority of their players at the auction, Royals spent big bucks on Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 crore) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) who were their costliest buys this season. The pair would have to shoulder a lot of responsibility especially after the Jaipur-based franchise spent a lot on the pair. Hyderabad will be expecting fireworks from India and England openers Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales, drafted in as a replacement to Warner, to deliver the goods at the top.
When and Where to Watch Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
W
Siddarth Kaul to Krishnappa Gowtham
OUT c Wriddhiman Saha b Siddarth Kaul. Jaipur have lost their sixth wicket.
0
Siddarth Kaul to Krishnappa Gowtham
Back of a length ball outside off, punched nicely but finds Pandey at point.
1
Siddarth Kaul to Jos Buttler
Short of a length delivery from Kaul, Buttler stays back and knocks it down to long on for a single.
0
Siddarth Kaul to Jos Buttler
Shortish delivery, bowled wider outside off, Buttler looks to slash it away but fails to get any wood.
1
Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler
Buttler gets going with a push through cover and shall retain strike. 3 runs and two wickets from the over and Shakib ends his spell with figures of 4-0-23-2!
Krishnappa Gowtham is in next.
Strategic break taken!
W
Shakib Al Hasan to Sanju Samson
OUT! Rashid Khan with another good catch! Shakib Al Hasan strikes for the second time in the over and this will hurt Rajasthan big time as they lose their set batsman, Sanju Samson for one short of a fifty. Smart bowling from the all-rounder. He sends it slower through the air and bowls it a touch wider on off, Samson steps out to go over extra cover but ends up slicing it high in the air. Khan rushes in from the deep, keeps his eyes on the ball and slides to takes anther wonderful catch. Half the side back in the hut for the visitors.
1
Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler
Driven past cover for one.
1
Shakib Al Hasan to Sanju Samson
Darted on middle, worked towards mid-wicket for a single.