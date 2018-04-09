IPL 2018, Live Score SRH vs RR: SRH On Top After RR Lose Half Their Side

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Both Hyderabad and Rajasthan are the two teams who were forced to make captaincy changes after the recent ball-tampering scandal came to the fore. Royals, back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Sunrisers, lost their influential players after BCCI barred them from the league following their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Royals in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Warner and Smith are irreplaceable in most teams but both Royals and Sunrisers still look well-balanced sides on paper. (LIVE SCORECARD)