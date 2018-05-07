IPL Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Confident SRH Face RCB At Home
IPL SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: SRH will be looking to keep their momentum intact and take an outright lead in the standings in terms of points
A buoyant and confident SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to add more misery to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fortunes in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Tuesday. SRH currently top the IPL points table with 14 points while RCB remains sixth with 6 points. Kane Williamson-led SRH have been brilliant this season and their standing in the table adds credence to the fact. Virat Kohli-captained side RCB will have to overturn their dismal form and get back to winning ways to remain in contention for a playoff berth. SRH edged Delhi Daredevils in their last match while Chennai Super Kings beat Bangalore in Pune. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
(Play IPL Fantasy Cricket & Win Cash Daily!)
Hyderabad have been brilliant this season as they have recorded four successive wins. Of the 9 matches they've played so far, SRH have won seven and lost two matches. A win over RCB will all but ensure SRH a playoff berth. Bangalore on the other hand, have not found balance in either bowling or batting, and have only three wins from their nine encounters so far. RCB skipper Virat Kohli (357 runs in 9 matches) and AB de Villiers (281 runs in 7 matches) have been the only two batsmen firing for them. Brendon McCullum (127 runs in six matches) and Quinton de Kock (201 in 8 matches) have failed to live up to the expectations.
When and Where to Watch SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
SRH vs RCB Live
-
-
- Refresh
Two teams with contrasting fortunes take on each other in Match 39 of this year's Indian T20 League. Kane Williamson's team has been featuring regularly in the top four of the points table, while Bangalore with six losses from their nine games are languishing at the bottom half and are on the brink of elimination. Hyderabad have been in phenomenal form this season and their performances have been indicative of the same. Chasing seemed to be their weakness but the Orange Army with a fine batting performance on Saturday against Delhi shrugged that off too. With 14 points against their name, the hosts are just a win away from qualifying for the playoffs. Kohli's men have looked jaded so far and their last outing could be easily termed as their poorest performance of the season. Chances of them making to the next round is quite slim as even if they win the remainder of their matches, they will have to rely on the results of the other teams. Though all the odds are in the favor of the home team, we can't simply count out their opponents.