IPL Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Confident SRH Face RCB At Home

A buoyant and confident SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to add more misery to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fortunes in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Tuesday. SRH currently top the IPL points table with 14 points while RCB remains sixth with 6 points. Kane Williamson-led SRH have been brilliant this season and their standing in the table adds credence to the fact. Virat Kohli-captained side RCB will have to overturn their dismal form and get back to winning ways to remain in contention for a playoff berth. SRH edged Delhi Daredevils in their last match while Chennai Super Kings beat Bangalore in Pune. ( Live Scorecard )

(Play IPL Fantasy Cricket & Win Cash Daily!)

Hyderabad have been brilliant this season as they have recorded four successive wins. Of the 9 matches they've played so far, SRH have won seven and lost two matches. A win over RCB will all but ensure SRH a playoff berth. Bangalore on the other hand, have not found balance in either bowling or batting, and have only three wins from their nine encounters so far. RCB skipper Virat Kohli (357 runs in 9 matches) and AB de Villiers (281 runs in 7 matches) have been the only two batsmen firing for them. Brendon McCullum (127 runs in six matches) and Quinton de Kock (201 in 8 matches) have failed to live up to the expectations.

When and Where to Watch SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.