IPL Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Narine Departs But KKR Remain In Control vs SRH

Shikhar Dhawan hit a fine half century to help SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) post 172/9 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Saturday. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, SRH got off to a flying start as both Dhawan and Shreevats Goswami (35) played superbly hitting boundaries at will in the powerplay. Both these batsmen were scoring at over ten runs per over. Goswami impressed with the bat as he struck 4 fours and a solitary six. Goswami was eventually dismissed in the 9th over after getting caught by Andre Russell off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. SRH captain Kane Williamson yet again batted brilliantly to support Dhawan. He looked menacingly before he got dismissed for 36 runs off 17 balls hitting 3 sixes and one four in the process. After Williamson, Dhawan was the next to depart for 50 runs. He was dismissed LBW by Prasidh Krishna in the 16th over. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik used seven different bowlers out of which only Sunil Narine (1/23) was the most economical. KKR bowled extremely well in the middle overs to halt SRH's scoring rate. Prasidh Krishna took four wickets and gave away 30 runs to help KKR retrict to a competitive total. SRH lost seven wickets in the last four overs courtesy a good KKR bowling display. (LIVE SCORECARD)