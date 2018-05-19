IPL Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Narine Departs But KKR Remain In Control vs SRH

Shikhar Dhawan hit a fine half century to help SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) post 172/9 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Saturday. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, SRH got off to a flying start as both Dhawan and Shreevats Goswami (35) played superbly hitting boundaries at will in the powerplay. Both these batsmen were scoring at over ten runs per over. Goswami impressed with the bat as he struck 4 fours and a solitary six. Goswami was eventually dismissed in the 9th over after getting caught by Andre Russell off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. SRH captain Kane Williamson yet again batted brilliantly to support Dhawan. He looked menacingly before he got dismissed for 36 runs off 17 balls hitting 3 sixes and one four in the process. After Williamson, Dhawan was the next to depart for 50 runs. He was dismissed LBW by Prasidh Krishna in the 16th over. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik used seven different bowlers out of which only Sunil Narine (1/23) was the most economical. KKR bowled extremely well in the middle overs to halt SRH's scoring rate. Prasidh Krishna took four wickets and gave away 30 runs to help KKR retrict to a competitive total. SRH lost seven wickets in the last four overs courtesy a good KKR bowling display. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Soon after completing his fifty, Shikhar Dhawan fell prey to Prasidh Krishna and that triggered a collapse. The batsmen who followed just kept swinging their bats and throwing their wickets away. Manish Pandey did play some shots but his overall knock was on the slower side. Kolkata were not up to the mark initially but they improved by leaps and bounds towards the end. Prasidh Krishna finished with a 4-wicket haul and was highly impressive at the death. Not to forget Sunil Narine's contribution, who managed to keep the batsmen quiet and delivered a tidy spell. The onus is now on Kolkata's batsmen to chase down this tricky total against Hyderabad's potent bowling unit. Should be fun. Do join us in a short while.
Four runs and four wickets off the last over! Talk about snatching momentum away from the opposition team. Hyderabad got off to a flying start with their openers going great guns. Shikhar Dhawan and the newly promoted Shreevats Goswami added 79 runs in quick time and laid a solid platform. Kane Williamson then came out and once again looked in sublime form. However, after his departure, Kolkata started to claw their way back in the game.
Prasidh Krishna to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
OUT! A run out off the last ball! No hat-trick for Krishna but a team hat-trick for Kolkata. Another short ball outside off, Kumar swings but misses. Bhuvneshwar goes for a run but is sent back. It is too late by then as Karthik hits the bull's eye at his end. HYDERABAD FINISH ON 172/9!
Siddhart Kaul walks out to the middle.
Prasidh Krishna to Rashid Khan
OUT! Two-in-two for Krishna and this over keeps getting better for Kolkata. Another short ball and this time it is outside off. Khan tries to drag his pull but gets a top edge which flies towards third man. Dinesh Karthik calls for it early. Makes good ground towards the ball and takes a tumbling catch in front of the third man fielder. Brilliant from the skipper. Prasidh gets his fourth and just 4 has come off this over so far. Can he finish it off well? He will be on a hat-trick.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the next man in.
Prasidh Krishna to Shakib Al Hasan
OUT! Second in the over for Krishna! Once again it is the short ball which gets the better of a Hyderabad batsman. A bouncer on middle, Shakib goes for the pull but is too late onto the shot. He gets a top edge which balloons towards Narine who takes it easily at square leg. This has been an excellent last over so far.
Prasidh Krishna to Shakib Al Hasan
FOUR! But shots like these can surely take you past it! Full and outside off and Shakib makes him pay. He smashes it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. A much-needed boundary for Hyderabad.
Prasidh Krishna to Shakib Al Hasan
If they bowl like this they surely can. A yorker on middle, Shakib jams it out to the bowler.
Rashid Khan is the new man.