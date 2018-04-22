IPL Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Kane Williamson Wins Toss, Opts To Field vs Chennai

After a brilliant outing against Rajasthan Royals (RR), a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today. Both team, having lost just one game so far, have six points each from four matches . The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK hammered RR by 64 runs on Friday at home before narrowly missing a win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Before losing to KXIP, CSK pulled a couple of wins from the jaws of defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). ( Live Scorecard )

The best part for CSK is that most of their batters have fired whenever the situation demanded. While Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30) and Sam Billings' (56 off 23) brilliant knocks handed CSK a nail-biting win against MI and KKR respectively, skipper Dhoni (79 off 44) was almost about to pull a win against Punjab in a high-scoring clash. Opener Ambati Rayudu has also amassed 122 runs from four outings averaging 30.50.

When and Where to Watch SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.