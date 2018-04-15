IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Rahane Gives Rajasthan Solid Start vs Bangalore
IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: The Virat Kohli-led team would aim to secure their second home win against Rajasthan Royals
High on confidence after registering a win against Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look for their second win in three Indian Premier League (IPL) ties when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. South African star batsman AB de Villiers cracked a brilliant 50 to guide RCB to their first victory of the season against Kings XI Punjab on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pacer Umesh Yadav took three wickets in one over to also star for the franchise which had finished last in the league table in the previous season. RR celebrated their return to the fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-truncated match. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
RR would feel they fell on the favourable side of the Duckworth-Lewis Method and have areas to improve on, especially their batting. For RCB, De Villiers and Quinton de Kock, who scored 45 runs to lay the foundation against Punjab, will aim to continue the good work. Captain Virat Kohli has got starts but would want to make a mark by getting a big score on Sunday. New Zealand star stumper-batsman Brendon McCullum would also like to get into the thick of things, especially after getting a golden duck.
When and Where to Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Sanju Samson is the next man in.
W
Chris Woakes to Ajinkya Rahane
OUT c Umesh Yadav b Chris Woakes. Jaipur have lost their first wicket.
4
Chris Woakes to Ajinkya Rahane
FOUR! EASY PICKINGS! Down the leg side, a hit me ball. Rahane says thank you so much and lofts it over short fine leg for another boundary.
1
Chris Woakes to D'Arcy Short
Mandeep Singh, outstanding stuff! Wow! A short ball on middle and Short pulled that with disdain through square leg. Short must have thought this is a certain boundary but Mandeep in the deep had different ideas. He runs to his left, dives and does really well to save three for his side.
1
Chris Woakes to Ajinkya Rahane
Short and outside off, bowling to his field as he has a sweeper on the off side. Rahane cuts it towards him and takes a run.
Chris Woakes is back on.
4
Yuzvendra Chahal to D'Arcy Short
FOUR! Short does not want to be left out as he joins the party! He gets a full ball, a very full one so the spin is out of contention. D'Arcy hits it straight back past the bowler to end the over with a boundary. So 35 from the last three overs.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to D'Arcy Short
Flatter on off, Short pushes it to covers.
1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ajinkya Rahane
Works this against the spin through mid-wicket for a run.
4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ajinkya Rahane
FOUR! Once again plays the sweep shot to perfection! Chahal tosses this one up on middle, Rahane goes down on one knee and sweeps it uppishly but in the gap in the mid-wicket region.