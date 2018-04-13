IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Punjab 155 All-Out In 19.2 Overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways after an opening game defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday. RCB, led by star India captain Virat Kohli, lost to KKR after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty and an all-round performance by Nitish Rana, who dismisses AB de Villiers and Kohli in the same over before scoring an important 35. RCB will now want their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively in the first game, to keep their fine form going. McCullum reached a milestone in completing 9,000 T20 runs in the last match and that should boost his confidence. (Live Scorecard)