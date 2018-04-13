IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Punjab 155 All-Out In 19.2 Overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways after an opening game defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday. RCB, led by star India captain Virat Kohli, lost to KKR after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty and an all-round performance by Nitish Rana, who dismisses AB de Villiers and Kohli in the same over before scoring an important 35. RCB will now want their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively in the first game, to keep their fine form going. McCullum reached a milestone in completing 9,000 T20 runs in the last match and that should boost his confidence. (Live Scorecard)
Kohli did not look his imperious best in the previous game and he would want to come out all guns blazing against Punjab. The likes Quinton de Kock, Sarfaraz Khan and Chris Woakes did not fire against KKR and would want to improve if RCB want their batting to fire. Kohli could depend on Umesh Yadav and Woakes to deliver the goods again as they shared five wickets between them. The star spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar failed in the last game, leaking 77 runs in 56 balls and claiming just one wicket.
When and Where to Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Bangalore will be relieved that their weakest suit which is bowling has done a tremendous job tonight. Washington Sundar also fulfilled his role superbly in the middle overs while Kulwant Khejroliya was also impressive in his spell. A target of 156 in front of a batting line-up that the home team possesses looks a tiny one. But, having said that, you cannot write off any team in this notorious format. Do join us in a short while for the chase.
Exceptional job done by the Bangalore bowlers. It was a speedy beginning by Punjab in the first two overs and it seemed that once again KL Rahul will run away with the show. But then Umesh Yadav struck thrice in one over and completely blew away the visitors' top order. There was a period when the visiting team consolidated through the partnership between Nair and Rahul but once that stand got broken, the floodgates opened. The wickets kept falling at regular intervals and had Ashwin not played a handy cameo, Punjab would have struggled to get anywhere near 150.
Washington Sundar gives a quick interview and says that they bowled well as a unit. Informs that last evening he was looking to flight the ball more but today he tried to keep it tidy and got a few wickets. He is pleased overall with his effort and considers it to be a 165-170 track. Is confident that it's a very much gettable target.
W
Chris Woakes to Mujeeb Ur Rahman
OUT! PUNJAB ARE ALL OUT FOR 155! Woakes with a lethal short delivery, it's around off and Mujeeb stays back to pull it across the line. He takes his eyes off the ball, a blind swing of the blade and it flies off the top edge. Sarfaraz Khan moves across and back from backward point to take the catch easily. Quinton de Kock was also interested there but once again the calling was clear.
1
Chris Woakes to Mohit Sharma
On middle, a fuller length delivery, Mohit gets it away from the inside half of the bat through mid-wicket for one.
1
wd
Chris Woakes to Mohit Sharma
Wide! On a length and way wide outside off, Sharma lets it be.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Full and flighted outside off, Rahman gets forward and pushes it with an angled bat to point.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the next batsman.
W
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ravichandran Ashwin
OUT! Stumped, second one for de Kock tonight. Yet another leg spinner by Chahal, he continued to toss it up. Ashwin once again was down the track in a flash, looking for a big shot. Was beaten by the sharp away spin and Quinton did the rest. It was referred upstairs and Ashwin was found short. A handy cameo by the Punjab skipper.
Stumping appeal is referred upstairs!