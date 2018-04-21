IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils: Bangalore, Delhi Seek Change In Fortune

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to stamp their authority when they face Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. Both teams, who have failed to find their feet so far in the tournament with just one win from four games, will look to change their fortunes. DD are placed eighth while RCB are placed seventh with a slightly better run-rate in the points table. In their opening match, Bangalore failed to defend a competitive total against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but won their second game of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at home. They later lost consecutive games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). ( Live Scorecard )

Other than Virat Kohli, the star-studded RCB batting line-up has failed to fire with the bat. While the RCB skipper has amassed 201 runs from four outings, averaging 67, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum have accumulated 122, 94 and 47 runs respectively. In the bowling department, pacer Chris Woakes has been impressive with eight wickets from four games while Umesh Yadav, with seven wickets from four games, has also provided the much-needed breakthrough whenever his side needed.

When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.