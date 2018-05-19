IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rahul Tripathi, Klaasen Help RR Post 164/5
IPL Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: The last time these two sides met, Rajasthan Royals scored 217/4 batting first and then restricted RCB to 198/6 to win the match by 19 runs.
Rahul Tripathi's unbeaten 80 and a 21-ball 32 cameo from Heinrich Klaasen helped Rajasthan Royals post a competitive 164 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Electing to bat, Rajasthan's experiment to promote Jofra Archer to the opening position failed miserably as the West Indian all-rounder was sent packing for a duck by Umesh Yadav in the second over. Captain Ajinkya Rahane (33) and Tripathi strung together a 99-run partnership for the second wicket to put Rajasthan in a strong position to some damage at the back end. But wickets of Rahane and Sanju Samnson (0) off consecutive balls, brought down Rajasthan's run-rate drastically. Klaasen three fours and a six in his brief cameo to push Rajasthan's score past 150 with Krishnappa Gowtham giving the hosts a solid finish with couple of lusty blows. (Play Fantasy cricket and win cash daily)
Bangalore boasts of a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Moeen Ali, who came of age with an impressive 65 runs off 34 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday. RCB will once again have to rely on De Villiers (427 runs) and Kohli (526 runs) to put up a good show and power them to a win. While Kohli failed against Hyderabad, De Villers blast 69 off 39 to help RCB post a massive total. However, they will have to correct their bowling performance in the middle overs if they want to restrict their oppositions. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee will lead the pace attack while Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spinning department. As far as RR are concerned, they will miss the services of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and their mentor Shane Warne. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson
Rajasthan Royals - Ajinkya Rahane(capt), Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, , Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.
When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal flourished on this surface. They bowled disciplined lines and lengths and kept the batsmen guessing. The pacer took three wickets and was economical along with his partner. Bangalore have the firepower to chase this one but they can't think too ahead of themselves. A flurry of wickets might see them staring down the barrel and the pressure of qualification can also come into play. Join us shortly.
A decent score for the hosts on a slowish track. Rahul Tripathi was the chief architect behind it and paced his innings to perfection. Though the ploy to send Archer at the top order backfired, Tripathi found an able partner in Rahane. The duo played sensible cricket, kept rotating the strike and also took toll of the poor deliveries. The 99-run stand between them gave the home side a good platform. However, Umesh Yadav's last over where he took Rahane and Samson off consecutive deliveries dented their momentum somewhat. On the back of Klaasen and Gowtham's cameos at the end, Rajasthan managed to go past the 160-run mark.
Tim Southee to Krishnappa Gowtham
OUT! Full ball outside off, Gowtham tries to carve it away but fails. Takes off for the run. Patel is alert and throws it back to Southee who flicks the bails off at the non-striker's end to catch the batsman short. RAJASTHAN FINISH ON 164/5!
Tim Southee to Krishnappa Gowtham
Well outside off, Krishnappa swings and misses.
Tim Southee to Krishnappa Gowtham
Poor, very poor from Chahal! Gowtham plays it towards short third man and take a run. The fielder is really lazy and Gowtham takes advantage of that. Goes for the second run and the throw at the striker's end misses. A couple taken.
Tim Southee to Krishnappa Gowtham
SIX! This is what he can do! He has a lot of confidence in his abilities and delivers as well. In the arc for Gowtham outside off. He launches it over long off for back-to-back maximums.
Tim Southee to Krishnappa Gowtham
SIX! Boom! Short ball, sits up nicely for Gowtham. He pulls it with aplomb over cow corner and the ball sails into the stands.
Tim Southee to Rahul Tripathi
Yorker outside off, jammed out to covers for a single.
Krishnappa Gowtham comes out to bat.
Mohammed Siraj to Heinrich Klaasen
OUT! The South African holes out! However, it has been a very handy cameo from him. Off cutter on a fullish length outside off, Klaasen swings hard at it but ends up mistiming it towards long off. Ali moves to his right and settles under it safely.