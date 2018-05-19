IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rahul Tripathi, Klaasen Help RR Post 164/5

Rahul Tripathi's unbeaten 80 and a 21-ball 32 cameo from Heinrich Klaasen helped Rajasthan Royals post a competitive 164 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Electing to bat, Rajasthan's experiment to promote Jofra Archer to the opening position failed miserably as the West Indian all-rounder was sent packing for a duck by Umesh Yadav in the second over. Captain Ajinkya Rahane (33) and Tripathi strung together a 99-run partnership for the second wicket to put Rajasthan in a strong position to some damage at the back end. But wickets of Rahane and Sanju Samnson (0) off consecutive balls, brought down Rajasthan's run-rate drastically. Klaasen three fours and a six in his brief cameo to push Rajasthan's score past 150 with Krishnappa Gowtham giving the hosts a solid finish with couple of lusty blows. ( Play Fantasy cricket and win cash daily )

Bangalore boasts of a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Moeen Ali, who came of age with an impressive 65 runs off 34 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday. RCB will once again have to rely on De Villiers (427 runs) and Kohli (526 runs) to put up a good show and power them to a win. While Kohli failed against Hyderabad, De Villers blast 69 off 39 to help RCB post a massive total. However, they will have to correct their bowling performance in the middle overs if they want to restrict their oppositions. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee will lead the pace attack while Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spinning department. As far as RR are concerned, they will miss the services of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and their mentor Shane Warne. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

Rajasthan Royals - Ajinkya Rahane(capt), Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, , Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.