IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs RR
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live: With two wins and three defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while Mumbai are sixth with one win in four games.
Having finally found the winning touch, Mumbai Indians will look to continue in a similar vein when they lock horns with beleaguered hosts Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League game on Sunday. Two-time champions Mumbai Indians were off to a horrible start this season, suffering three successive reverses before skipper Rohit Sharma came to the team's rescue with a blazing 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 46-run drubbing of RCB has raised the morale of the players, and Mumbai Indians are seeking a similar outing against Rajasthan Royals, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium tomorrow. Sharma was the reason behind the team breaking the run of losses and he is again going to be a key man for Mumbai Indians. West Indian Evin Lewis played his part with the bat, scoring 65, and then there are the likes of Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal. (LIVE SCORECARD)
That Pollard has recovered from an injury is definitely good news for MI. Another positive development is Hardik's 5-ball 17 the other night. MI's bowlers too are feeling confident after they were able to withstand the firepower of the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Led by India seamer Jasprit Bumrah, the Mumbai Indians bowling attack looks good with M J McClenaghan, Hardik, Mustafizur Rahman, M Markande and Krunal. The visitors are currently placed sixth with two points, having lost three of their four matches, but the situation is not new for the visitors as they have effected dramatic turnarounds in the past. The hosts, on the other hand, were demoralised by Shane Watson's belligerent century last night and they have very little time to recover from the massive defeat against Chennai Super Kings.
Captain Ajinkya Rahane will need to lead by example and inspire confidence in his players, besides making optimum utilisation of his meagre resources. Sanju Samson lit up the campaign with his 94 in one of the games, but the rest need to deliver. In bowling, seamer Jaidev Unadkat has been ordinary so far.
When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
RR vs MI Live Score
1
Jaydev Unadkat to Ishan Kishan
1 run.
1
Jaydev Unadkat to Suryakumar Yadav
Length again and angling across the batsman. Yadav strokes it towards mid off for a run.
1
Jaydev Unadkat to Ishan Kishan
Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
0
Jaydev Unadkat to Ishan Kishan
Kishan comes down the track and Unadkat sees that. He shortens his length on middle. Kishan keeps it out.
1
Jaydev Unadkat to Suryakumar Yadav
Direct hit but Kishan once again is well in! Yadav eases this towards mid on. He calls for a run but Kishan hesitates at first. He then goes for it. The fielder there scores bull's eye at the striker's end but Kishan has made his crease.
4
Jaydev Unadkat to Suryakumar Yadav
FOUR! 18 runs from the over! A very expensive one from Kulkarni. This one is short and outside off, once again the wrong line with third man up. Ishan cuts it through point and the ball races away.
Jaydev Unadkat is into the attack.
4
Dhawal Kulkarni to Ishan Kishan
FOUR! 18 runs from the over! A very expensive one from Kulkarni. This one is short and outside off, once again the wrong line with third man up. Ishan cuts it through point and the ball races away.
1
Dhawal Kulkarni to Suryakumar Yadav
This is fuller on the pads, Yadav works it down to long on for a run.
6
Dhawal Kulkarni to Suryakumar Yadav
SIX! Excellent use of the wrists there. This one is on the pads, wrong line by Kulkarni. Yadav is very strong off his pads as he non-chalantly flicks it over the square leg fence for a maximum. Second for the over, Mumbai now looking to get a move on.