IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: RR Off To A Solid Start vs KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be aiming to continue their winning streak as they take Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane will leave no stone unturned to better their fifth spot in the IPL points table. Rajasthan is currently fifth while Kolkata is second in the points table. A win for either team will take them to the joint-top position. Royals have turned it around with back-to-back wins after Sunrisers thrashed them in their opener. They pipped Delhi Daredevils by 19 runs in a rain-hit encounter and then travelled away to post a convincing 19-run victory over star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore.The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samson who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Royals would expect him to fire again. They are on their home turf where they have seldom lost matches but they would still be wary of KKR who outplayed Delhi Daredevils rather comfortably last night for their second win in four games. (LIVE SCORECARD)