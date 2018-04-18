 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: RR Off To A Solid Start vs KKR

Updated: 18 April 2018 20:25 IST

RR vs KKR Live Match: Rajasthan Royals want to continue their winning streak © BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be aiming to continue their winning streak as they take Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane will leave no stone unturned to better their fifth spot in the IPL points table. Rajasthan is currently fifth while Kolkata is second in the points table. A win for either team will take them to the joint-top position. Royals have turned it around with back-to-back wins after Sunrisers thrashed them in their opener. They pipped Delhi Daredevils by 19 runs in a rain-hit encounter and then travelled away to post a convincing 19-run victory over star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore.The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samson who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Royals would expect him to fire again. They are on their home turf where they have seldom lost matches but they would still be wary of KKR who outplayed Delhi Daredevils rather comfortably last night for their second win in four games. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

When and Where to Watch: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

RR vs KKR Live

  • 1st Innings
7.6
0

Kuldeep Yadav to D'Arcy Short

No run.

7.5
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Sanju Samson

1 run.

7.4
0

Kuldeep Yadav to Sanju Samson

No run.

7.3
1

Kuldeep Yadav to D'Arcy Short

Wrong one from Kuldeep, Short punches it down to long on for a single.

7.2
0

Kuldeep Yadav to D'Arcy Short

The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.

7.1
1

Kuldeep Yadav to Sanju Samson

Nudged through square leg by Sanju for a single.

Kuldeep Yadav is back on.

6.6
1

Nitish Rana to Sanju Samson

A good over from Rana! Samson gets going with a single down to long on.

Sanju Samson, the man in form walks in next.

6.5
W

Nitish Rana to Ajinkya Rahane

OUT! Run out! Sensation work from Karthik! Really top notch! He provides his side with a much-needed breakthrough. Rana sees Rahane giving the charge and hence he fires it around leg, Ajinkya can't put it away as the ball goes off the pads towards the left of the keeper. Rahane is too fat down the track as and before he could turn and come back in, Dinesh takes his one glove off, pounces on the ball and back-flicks it onto the stumps. They don't even go upstairs as the hosts' skipper is well short. Once again Rahane falls into the 30s, something that we have seen quite often.

