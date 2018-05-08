 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Rajasthan Royals Lose Captain Rahane Early vs KXIP

Updated: 08 May 2018 20:32 IST

IPL Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: After three consecutive defeats, the Royals are in a spot of bother and need to produce their 'A game'.

IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Rajasthan Royals Lose Captain Rahane Early vs KXIP
RR vs KXIP Live Match: The match is being played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. © BCCI

Rajasthan Royals need nothing less than a miracle to remain in contention for the tournament play-offs when they take on a formidable Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a do-or-die clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur today. After three consecutive defeats, the Royals are in a spot of bother and need to produce their 'A game' in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive. RR are taking on Punjab, placed third in the table, just a day after losing to them by six wickets in Indore, where neither the bowlers nor the batsmen could do a convincing job. (Live Scorecard)

Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their pillar -- Australian Steven Smith -- to ball-tampering scandal. The lackluster performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs. The hosts are back on their home turf, where they have recorded two of their three victories, but they need to start afresh.

When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

RR vs KXIP Live

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
!

Strategic break!

5.6
1

Andrew Tye to Jos Buttler

Buttler punches this ball wide of the mid on fielder to end the over with a single. Rajasthan are 63/1 after the Powerplay.

5.5
1

Andrew Tye to Krishnappa Gowtham

Slower ball in line of the stumps, Gowtham hits it to long on for a single.

5.4
1

Andrew Tye to Jos Buttler

Full ball on off, Buttler hits it towards mid on and hares to the other end.

5.3
4

Andrew Tye to Jos Buttler

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Buttler. He is turning on the heat here. Tye bowls this full outside off, Buttler reaches for it and drives it over covers.

5.2
4

Andrew Tye to Jos Buttler

FOUR! Sweet, sweet indeed. Milks this fuller ball through mid-wicket for a boundary.

5.1
0

Andrew Tye to Jos Buttler

Jos has punched that ball straight to covers.

4.6
6

Mohit Sharma to Krishnappa Gowtham

SIX! SHOOOOOT!!! The best of the night! Over pitched ball from Mohit on middle stump, Gowtham Lofts this beautifully over the bowler's head for a maximum. Holds his pose for the photographers to get in their work.

4.5
1

Mohit Sharma to Jos Buttler

Bangs this short again outside off, Buttler pulls this from outside off towards mid-wicket for one more.

4.4
1

Mohit Sharma to Krishnappa Gowtham

Short ball outside off, Gowtham points his bat skywards and guides it uppishly to third man. One run taken.

