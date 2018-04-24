 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Peg Back SRH With Three Quick Wickets

Updated: 24 April 2018 20:29 IST

IPL Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score: Mumbai won the toss and chose to bowl.

IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Peg Back SRH With Three Quick Wickets
MI vs SRH Live Match: Mumbai won the toss and chose to bowl © AFP

Under pressure after slumping to their fourth loss in five games, defending champions Mumbai Indians have the onerous task of re-discovering their winning touch when they lock horns with SunrRisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Tuesday. MI had started their campaign with three losses on the trot before a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore arrested the streak, but the three-wicket defeat on Sunday in Jaipur to Rajasthan Royals, their fourth last-over setback, has put them under tremendous pressure. With nine games left before the play-off stage, MI find themselves in a difficult situation to win at least seven of them to improve their chances. As such, a win over SRH on Tuesday is imperative to keep them in the hunt. SunRisers too have slipped from their earlier top perch after suffering back-to-back defeats, following three straight wins, and would be as keen to bounce back to winning ways. MI's campaign has been led from the front by local product Suryakumar Yadav who has been the top batsman with a consistent run of good scores in the opening slot which has left him four short of reaching the 200 mark for the season. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

MI vs SRH Live

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
7.2
0

Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson

Bowls the length he should and the line is also good on off. Williamson guides it to point.

7.1
4

Mustafizur Rahman to Kane Williamson

FOUR! Welcome to the bowling crease, Mustafizur! A short ball on middle, it sits up to be hit. Williamson rocks back and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary.

!

Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack.

6.6
0

Hardik Pandya to Yusuf Pathan

A slower yorker on off, Pathan drives it to covers.

6.5
1

Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson

Shorter in length on middle, Williamson pulls it through square leg for a run.

6.4
0

Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson

Fuller in length on middle, Williamson drives it back to the bowler.

6.3
0

Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson

Played to the point region by the batsman.

6.2
4

Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson

FOUR! Excellent placement! Short and width on offer outside off. Williamson guides it through backward point. Third man runs to his right, dives but fails to stop it.

6.1
0

Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson

BEATEN! Another excellent delivery by Pandya! This is on a length around off, it shapes away after pitching. Kane tries to keep it out but gets beaten.

5.6
4

Mitchell McClenaghan to Yusuf Pathan

FOUR BYES! A good end to the Powerplay for Hyderabad but Mumbai will be the happier of the two sides. Once again Kishan fails to collect the ball this time though it was a touch one. Short ball on middle, Yusuf ducks under it. Kishan jumps and only manages to get finger tips to it and the ball races away. Hyderabad are 51 for 4 after the Powerplay.

load more
Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2018 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 23 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
