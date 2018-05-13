IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: MI Off To A Steady Start vs RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off in a must-win encounter today with both teams looking to make it to the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Both fourth-placed Mumbai Indians and sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals have 10 points each from 11 matches and are very much in contention to be in the top four at the end of the round-robin stage. Top-placed SunRisers Hyderabad, who have 18 points from 11 games, are the only team to have booked a place in the play-offs. Second-placed Chennai Super Kings are second with 14 points from 11 games, while Kings XI Punjab are third with 12 points from 10 games. (Live Scorecard)
Moreover, the game on Sunday evening at the Wankhede Stadium is also crucial because the winning side will keep the losing team away from the race to the play-offs. Mumbai are coming into the game on the back of hat-trick of wins over Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, who played them twice. In Mumbai, they defeated Kolkata by 13 runs, defending a total of 181/6, before the side travelled to Bengal and condemned the hosts to a 102-run victory, riding on Ishan Kishan's 21-ball 62 blast. These wins have seen three-time champions Mumbai jump to the fourth spot despite a disastrous start to their campaign.
Ben Stokes to Evin Lewis
No run.
4
Ben Stokes to Evin Lewis
FOUR! Flashes and flashes really hard! Shortish delivery from Stokes cramping Lewis for room. The West Indian goes through with the shot. He gets a thick edge which flies well wide of the keeper and races to the third man fence.
Ben Stokes comes into the attack.
4
Dhawal Kulkarni to Suryakumar Yadav
FOUR! Repeat of the previous shot from the batsman but this time he hits it much straighter as if he is asking Archer try to stop that too?
0
Dhawal Kulkarni to Suryakumar Yadav
Punches it down the ground to mid on. Archer moves quickly to his left and makes a brilliant stop. No run taken, poor running from the Mumbai pair.
4
Dhawal Kulkarni to Suryakumar Yadav
FOUR! Good shot, he keeps his composure on this one and elegantly hits it through mid-wicket. Length ball on the pads and he punches it sweetly through the gap for a boundary.
0
Dhawal Kulkarni to Suryakumar Yadav
Massive shout for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved! The ball is clearly heading down leg and no way umpire is going to give that, not sure why Kulkarni is so excited. Bowls a full ball and Yadav attempts an ugly heave across the line but fails to connect and misses it on the pads.
1
Dhawal Kulkarni to Evin Lewis
Lewis dances down the track and takes it on the full. Just manages to punch it to mid on for a quick single. He has missed out on couple of friendly deliveries this evening.
Hold up in play, Lewis wants a new bat. The previous delivery from Kulkarni seems to have done some damage to the bottom half of the blade.
0
Dhawal Kulkarni to Evin Lewis
Bowls a wide yorker and makes Lewis reach out for it, who manages to get wood on it and slices it behind point.