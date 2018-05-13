IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: MI Off To A Steady Start vs RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off in a must-win encounter today with both teams looking to make it to the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Both fourth-placed Mumbai Indians and sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals have 10 points each from 11 matches and are very much in contention to be in the top four at the end of the round-robin stage. Top-placed SunRisers Hyderabad, who have 18 points from 11 games, are the only team to have booked a place in the play-offs. Second-placed Chennai Super Kings are second with 14 points from 11 games, while Kings XI Punjab are third with 12 points from 10 games. ( Live Scorecard )

(Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Cash Daily!)

Moreover, the game on Sunday evening at the Wankhede Stadium is also crucial because the winning side will keep the losing team away from the race to the play-offs. Mumbai are coming into the game on the back of hat-trick of wins over Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, who played them twice. In Mumbai, they defeated Kolkata by 13 runs, defending a total of 181/6, before the side travelled to Bengal and condemned the hosts to a 102-run victory, riding on Ishan Kishan's 21-ball 62 blast. These wins have seen three-time champions Mumbai jump to the fourth spot despite a disastrous start to their campaign.

When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.