IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR Win Toss, Elect To Field vs MI

A resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to continue their winning run when they host a confident Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium today. MI recorded a thrilling win over KXIP on Friday night in a tie they had to win in order to keep their hopes alive of making it to the play-offs. The victory lifted Mumbai to fifth in the points table but thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a stiff mountain to climb. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the playoffs. (Live Scorecard)
In KKR, they will find a rival who have more often than not got the better of them. Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form for MI and has scored consistently. But his opening partner, West Indian Evin Lewis has disappointed and will need to step up against KKR whose spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine can be very dangerous.
TOSS - Karthik calls tails and tails it is. Kolkata win the toss and they have elected to bowl.
PITCH REPORT - Brett Lee in his report says it is a beautiful wicket and has even covering of grass on it. In his opinion it would be a traditional Mumbai wicket and the new ball should skid through. Square boundaries are short and the batters need to make full use of it feels the Aussie. Concludes his report saying it's an important game for both teams.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of the first game of today's double-header. Mumbai playing host to Kolkata. Another important game for the hosts, they won their last game and need to continue on their winning momentum. For Kolkata, it will all about strengthening their position in the table. A loss for Rohit's men will diminish their chances of progressing into the next stage, while Karthik's men won't be under similar kind of pressure as a loss here would only hamper their confidence. A mouth-watering prospect is in the store for us. Do stay tuned as we bring you the toss and the other match related updates shortly.