IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR Win Toss, Elect To Field vs MI

A resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to continue their winning run when they host a confident Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium today. MI recorded a thrilling win over KXIP on Friday night in a tie they had to win in order to keep their hopes alive of making it to the play-offs. The victory lifted Mumbai to fifth in the points table but thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a stiff mountain to climb. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the playoffs. (Live Scorecard)