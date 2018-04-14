IPL Live Cricket Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rain Stops Play

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be in a bit of a shock at being unable to defend a 200-plus total against a surging Chennai Super Kings, while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be heaving a sigh of relief at not having messed up what should have been a regulation win against Mumbai Indians. As KKR prepare to host their second IPL 2018 match, they'd be hoping that both their own and SRH's fortunes turn in their favour. Rival skippers Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson will be very keen to go one-up. In their last outing, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR lost to Chennai CSK on the road by five wickets in a thrilling encounter. Despite posting 202/6 riding West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's unbeaten 36-ball 88, KKR bowlers found it hard to stop CSK from the off as Shane Watson set up the chase with a belligerent 19-ball 42. Later, England's Sam Billings guided MS Dhoni's team to a victory with a 23-ball 56. KKR's R Vinay Kumar had a forgettable outing as the Karnataka pacer started proceedings by conceding 16 runs in the first over and then failing to defend 17 needed in the last over. (LIVE SCORE)
SRH: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.
KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.
Billy Stanlake to Nitish Rana
Bouncer to Rana, nicely directed, the batsman ducks at the last moment.
1
Billy Stanlake to Chris Lynn
Good length ball around off, shaping back in to cramp the batsman, Lyon keeps it out down the surface and Rana calls him through for a brisk single. Good match awareness.
2
Billy Stanlake to Chris Lynn
Misfield first up! Is it slippery out there? Maybe, just. A back of a length delivery outside off, Lynn runs it down to third man where Pathan gets across, tries to pick up the ball but fumbles. They steal the second run.
All the covers are off, the players are back on the field and we are ready to get going. Billy Stanlake to bowl.
Update 2116 IST - Here is the latest update, folks. The match will resume in 14 minutes and the best part is that we have not lost any overs. Awesome.
Update 2111 IST - The groundsmen are taking the covers off. Seems that the rain has completely stopped now. The umpires will be out soon to inspect the conditions. Stay with us for all updates...
Update 2046 IST - The rain has reduced to a drizzle now and we can see a few players out in the middle. That's a good sign. Hoping that there ain't much delay.
Dear me, it has started to rain and the covers are coming on. Within seconds the groundsmen have covered the entire ground with white sheets. Very smooth work. Let's hope it's just a passing shower. Stay tuned for more updates...
1
Shakib Al Hasan to Chris Lynn
Too full and on middle, it's knocked down to long on for a run.
0
Shakib Al Hasan to Chris Lynn
Fires this one in, around middle and leg and skidding through, Lynn moves back to hit across the line but misses.