IPL Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Inconsistent KKR Face Revived RR

Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as both teams look to gain an advantage in the race for the IPL 2018 playoffs. Both KKR and RR are on 12 points and both teams have two matches remaining. A loss for either team could be disastrous in their bid to reach the playoffs with the likes of Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore not too far behind. While KKR have been inconsistent throughout IPL 2018, Rajasthan have gathered some momentum in the last few matches with Jos Buttler leading the team's charge. ( Live Scorecard )

Down after back-to-back defeats, KKR bounced back with a bang in their previous match, posting the fourth highest total of the IPL -- 245/6 -- to down Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs. From being on the verge of elimination, RR too have returned to the reckoning with a hat-trick of wins, thanks to the imperious form of Buttler who was adjudged man-of-the-match in all the three victories. The RR opener struck an unbeaten 94 to seal an easy seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. This was the English wicketkeeper-batsman's fifth consecutive half-century -- an IPL record jointly held with Virender Sehwag.

When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.