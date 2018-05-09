IPL Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: KKR Face Resurgent MI At Home

A buoyant Mumbai Indians (MI), riding on consecutive victories, will face an uncertain Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the second time in a space of three days in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 encounter at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Recovering from a slow start, defending champions MI recorded back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and KKR to jump to fifth spot (8 points from 10 games) in the table. KKR, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning five and losing as many matches. While the Dinesh Karthik-led team have not managed to string together consistent performances, the Rohit Sharma-led MI led have looked like a team on a mission to turn the tide in their favour at the end of the season. (Live Scorecard)

Mumbai were on the verge of falling by the wayside after a series of reversals before they managed to pull through in the previous two games. Against Punjab it was a Rohit and Krunal Pandya blitz that kept them alive in the competition, a challenging 181/4 coupled with well-directed short balls during KKR's chase helped MI stay afloat and stake a claim for a playoffs berth. Given the role of an opening batsman, Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation for MI, scoring as many as four half centuries in 10 matches. The 27-year-old former KKR player is MI's highest run-getter amassing 399 at 39.90.

