IPL Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: KKR Face KXIP At Eden Gardens

Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and a transformed Kings XI Punjab cross swords in an Indian Premier League contest in which two big-hitting Jamaicans -- Andre Russell and Chris Gayle -- will be up against each other. Gayle was at his best last night when he smashed this season's first century -- a 63-ball 104 not out -- at the expense of one of the best bowling outfits, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gayle smashed 11 sixes, seven of them coming against the world's top ranked T20 international bowler Rashid Khan, and gave a fitting response to his critics after the humiliation he had faced at the last IPL auctions where he went unsold. The 38-year-old enforcer, who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and KKR, twice went unsold after 10 glorious years before the Virender Sehwag-mentored side gave him a lifeline. Gayle still had to sit out the first two matches, but when his moment came he played two match-winning knocks, including a 63 against Chennai Super Kings. The battle at the Eden Gardens will see Gayle facing the spin challenge of KKR with West Indies teammate Sunil Narine and India sensation Kuldeep Yadav leading the attack that also has Piyush Chawla and part-timer Nitish Rana. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Kings XI Punjab look a transformed unit under India discard Ravichandran Ashwin. They now seem to be on a mission with a top-heavy batting comprising KL Rahul and Gayle followed by the flair of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair. In Australian Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh, they have two destructive finishers who are due for big knocks, and KKR would look for early breakthroughs to mount pressure on the duo. Russell, another explosive Jamaican, singled-handedly decimated Delhi Daredevils in his 12-ball 41 in their last match at the Eden. The biggest gain for the home side has been that of Mumbai Indians recruit Rana who got back-to-back Man of the Match awards in their wins over Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals. The left-hander has showed fine temperament, forming the backbone of their batting, which wore an unsettled look at the start. Rana's part time off-spin has also given the team some crucial breakthroughs -- his wickets of Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals) bear testimony to that. Their spinners bowlers 14 overs in Jaipur, accounting for five wickets to stall Rajasthan Royals to 160/8 en route to their five-wicket win. Afghan's latest spin sensation Mujeeb ur Rahman will also be the one to watch out for. The 17-year-old off-spinner has been able to fox batsmen, including Kohli, with his guile and has a tidy economy rate of 6.80 from four matches.
1
Ankit Rajpoot to Chris Lynn
Stays back and punches it to mid on for a single. A nice tidy over to begin with for Ankit.
0
Ankit Rajpoot to Chris Lynn
Good carry! Drags his length back, it bounces a bit and beats the attempted cut shot of Chris.
1
lb
Ankit Rajpoot to Sunil Narine
Angles it in on middle and leg, Narine tries to clip it away on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and they cross for a leg bye.
1
Ankit Rajpoot to Chris Lynn
Back of a length delivery on middle, tucked uppishly past square leg for one.
1
Ankit Rajpoot to Sunil Narine
Narine is off the mark as well! Rajpoot comes in from around the wicket and angles it in on middle and leg, Sunil clips it through backward square leg. The player in the deep does well to pull the ball back. Just a single taken. Poor running, there was an easy two on offer.
1
Ankit Rajpoot to Chris Lynn
Starts off with a length delivery in the channel outside off, some swing away off the pitch, Lynn stays back and pushes it away from the body past backward point for a single to get underway.
It's really hot out there, folks. Kudos to the crowd who has come out in numbers to watch this contest. It's Chris Gayle who is doing the honours of ringing the famous bell at the Eden Gardens. Ashwin-led side is in a huddle with him sharing some words. Out walk to dashing openers - Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine. The ex-Kolkata lad, Ankit Rajpoot will steam in first up with the ball. A slip in place for him. Let's play...
Dinesh Karthik says even they were looking to bowl first. On the wicket, he says it looks a beauty and should remain the same throughout the course of the game. Is looking forward to the game as Punjab are a quality side and they need to be consistent to beat tough teams in the competition. They are going in with the same team that played against Delhi, he informs.
Ravichandran Ashwin says they have decided to change things up since it's a day game and hence they want to have a go with the ball first. Opines they need to be on top of their game today as Eden Gardens is sort of a fortress for Kolkata. Hopes to restrict the opposition to a respectable total and then chase it down later. Informs they have brought in Ankit Rajpoot in place of Mohit Sharma.
Toss - Dinesh Karthik spins the coin and it comes down in Ashwin's favor. Punjab elect to bowl!