IPL Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils: Uthappa Departs After Cameo, Lynn Key For KKR vs DD

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be forced to go down memory lane when they welcome their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, who is now in charge of Delhi Daredevils (DD), in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the two teams at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Gambhir helped KKR win titles in 2012 and 2014 before jumping ship to his hometown franchise Daredevils this year. The captaincy mantle was handed over to Dinesh Karthik, who has so far looked out of sorts in the opening two games, where KKR finished second best to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

While their five-wicket defeat to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK in a nail-biting game was more down to misfortune, SRH rolled over the purple brigade with bat and ball barring the 12 overs from KKR's spinners which made the modest chase of 139 look difficult. As Karthik rightly pointed out at the post-match press conference on Saturday, KKR's strength lies in their three-pronged spin attack led by mystery spinner Sunil Narine and also has celebrated chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and veteran leggie, Piyush Chawla. Narine was exceptional against SRH on Saturday, conceding just 17 runs in four overs and also taking the timely wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, who looked good for his 15-ball 24 and in-form Shikhar Dhawan (7).

When and Where to Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.