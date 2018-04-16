 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils: Uthappa Departs After Cameo, Lynn Key For KKR vs DD

Updated: 16 April 2018 20:34 IST

IPL Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils Live Score: The Dinesh Karthik-led team will aim to secure first home win when they host Delhi Daredevils

KKR vs DD Live Match: The match will be played at Eden Gardens © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be forced to go down memory lane when they welcome their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, who is now in charge of Delhi Daredevils (DD), in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the two teams at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Gambhir helped KKR win titles in 2012 and 2014 before jumping ship to his hometown franchise Daredevils this year. The captaincy mantle was handed over to Dinesh Karthik, who has so far looked out of sorts in the opening two games, where KKR finished second best to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

While their five-wicket defeat to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK in a nail-biting game was more down to misfortune, SRH rolled over the purple brigade with bat and ball barring the 12 overs from KKR's spinners which made the modest chase of 139 look difficult. As Karthik rightly pointed out at the post-match press conference on Saturday, KKR's strength lies in their three-pronged spin attack led by mystery spinner Sunil Narine and also has celebrated chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and veteran leggie, Piyush Chawla. Narine was exceptional against SRH on Saturday, conceding just 17 runs in four overs and also taking the timely wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, who looked good for his 15-ball 24 and in-form Shikhar Dhawan (7).

When and Where to Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

KKR vs DD Live

  • 1st Innings
!

Dinesh Karthik is next in.

10.5
W

Mohammed Shami to Chris Lynn

OUT c Jason Roy b Mohammed Shami. Kolkata have lost their third wicket.

10.4
0

Mohammed Shami to Chris Lynn

Length ball from Shami, Lynn swings, only to miss.

10.3
2

Mohammed Shami to Chris Lynn

Thunderous connection from Chris Lynn but Trent Boult in manning the boundary out there. Good fielding placement from Gautam Gambhir, shows he knows his former players well. Short and wide, Lynn hammers this through covers but Boult out there moves to his right to make a good tumbling stop.

10.2
1

Mohammed Shami to Nitish Rana

Width on offer outside off, cut out square on the off side for one.

10.1
1

Mohammed Shami to Chris Lynn

Back of a length delivery coming back in, Lynn backs away and punches it through mid on for a single.

!

Mohammed Shami to have a go with the ball.

9.6
0

Shahbaz Nadeem to Nitish Rana

Not out! Wasted review to be honest. Not sure why Gautam Gambhir took in the first place. Tossed up outside off, Rana gets low to sweep but misses. Is hit on the front pad and an appeal goes up. The umpire denies it, Nadeem then speaks with his skipper and it's taken upstairs. Replays clearly indicate impact is well outside off. So Rana survives.

!

Review! It's against an LBW decision with Nitish Rana in question. Impact seems well outside off though. Let's see now...

9.5
1

Shahbaz Nadeem to Chris Lynn

The batsman has played it to the point region. The batsmen have run through for a single.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League 2018
