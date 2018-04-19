IPL Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad: SRH Aim To Continue Winning Run

Kings XI Punjab's batting will be up against a formidable bowling department of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game in Mohali. While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row. Punjab's top-order batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair - both from Karnataka - have delivered in the first three matches and will look to take the attack to the opposition. Australian all-rounder James Faulkner feels Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the strongest bowling attack in the tournament. ( Live Scorecard )

Sunrisers also have bowlers like Siddarth Kaul, while Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Nabi act as part-time bowlers for the IPL franchise. While the Sunrisers bowlers have performed to their potential, MI pacers and spinners struggled in their initial matches, which they lost, before dishing out a clinical performance last night when they defeated Royal Challengers Banglore.

When and Where to Watch: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.