Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB To Field First vs Punjab

Updated: 14 May 2018 19:40 IST

KXIP vs RCB Live Match: The match is being played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to push towards the play-offs with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter today. Punjab are third in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches. Bangalore are seventh with eight points from 11 games. Only SunRisers Hyderabad, with 18 points so far, have guaranteed themselves a place in the play-offs. So there are three places still up for grabs for the knock-outs. However, the problem for Punjab is that they arrive into the match on the back of two consecutive defeats and face a team that will be without pressure. From now onwards, the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore will be out to derail other teams' chances. (Live Scorecard)

In their past two defeats, Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the loss to Rajasthan, the problem was their batting, failing to chase down the 159-run target. Against Kolkata, the Punjab bowlers had a day to forget, conceding 245/6. However, Punjab managed to reach 214/8, falling short by 31 runs. To win against Bangalore, Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin would know that both their batting and bowling must click at the Holkar Stadium.

When and Where to Watch Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

KXIP vs RCB Live

  • 1st Innings
Yuzvendra Chahal to roll his arm over now.

5.6
1

Mohammed Siraj to Aaron Finch

1 run.

5.5
4

Mohammed Siraj to Aaron Finch

FOUR.

5.4
0

Mohammed Siraj to Aaron Finch

No run.

5.3
1

Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Stoinis

1 run.

Marcus Stoinis is the new man in.

5.2
W

Mohammed Siraj to Karun Nair

OUT! All of a sudden, Punjab are falling apart! All the wickets have fallen off short deliveries. Hits the deck hard and the ball skids a touch. Nair is up on his toes and attempts to dab it to third man. However, it is a high risk one as the skipper is standing at wide first slip. He moves to his left and takes a sharp catch.

5.1
0

Mohammed Siraj to Karun Nair

Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.

Aaron Finch comes out to bat. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj to bowl now.

4.6
W

Umesh Yadav to Chris Gayle

OUT! This might well be the game-changing over! The visitors are delighted and why not! The universe boss is out of here. Shortish ball around off, Gayle takes it on. Goes for a pull but ends up top edging it towards deep square leg. Siraj in the deep is cool as a cucumber. Takes it calmly! End of an eventful over.

