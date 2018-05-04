 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: MI Win Toss, Opt To Field

Updated: 04 May 2018 19:38 IST

The star-studded Mumbai side is languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from eight games.

Punjab will be flying high on confidence after being placed third © BCCI

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians will look to salvage pride when they face a spirited Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. The star-studded Mumbai side is languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from eight games. On the other side, Punjab will be flying high on confidence after being placed third with five wins from seven games and 10 points in their kitty. Mumbai's batters, including skipper Rohit Sharma, have failed miserably in this year's league. For Rohit's side, except Suryakumar Yadav, who has 283 runs under his belt in eight matches as an opener, all others have been inconsistent. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The Mumbai skipper also needs to rediscover his own form as he has struggled to get past 20 in six games. Big-hitting West Indian all-rounder Keiron Pollard, in his twilight years, has also been out of touch with just 76 runs from six innings. South African Jean-Paul Duminy has featured in just a couple of games and played a single innings hitting 23 runs. Coming to the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal, both showed glimpses of their batting prowess in the previous match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and will aim to bolster the lower order with some lusty blows. In the bowling department, Mumbai will once again bank on young spinner Mayank Markande, who has so far bagged 11 wickets from eight games with his leg-spin.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

When and Where to Watch Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

KXIP vs MI Live Score

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
3.2
1

Hardik Pandya to Chris Gayle

Gayle goes on the back foot and negotiates a slower one from Hardik well. Tucks it to square leg for a quick single.

3.1
1

Hardik Pandya to Lokesh Rahul

Hardik starts his spell with an off cutter. Rahul uses the depth of the crease and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

!

Hardik Pandya is introduced into the attack.

2.6
0

Mitchell McClenaghan to Chris Gayle

Once again, McClenaghan hits the deck hard and bowls a short of a length ball. Gayle waits on the back foot and guides it to backward point region.

2.5
0

Mitchell McClenaghan to Chris Gayle

Short of a length ball on off, Gayle sways away from the line of the delivery and then keeps his hands low. As he lets that one through to the Kishan.

2.4
1

Mitchell McClenaghan to Lokesh Rahul

Another off cutter, Rahul sits back and tucks it towards mid-wicket region. Punjab opening pain steal a quick single.

2.3
0

Mitchell McClenaghan to Lokesh Rahul

Once again, he takes pace off that one, Rahul waits back and punches it to short extra cover. Once again, he fails to find the gap.

2.2
0

Mitchell McClenaghan to Lokesh Rahul

That was touch short from McClenaghan, Rahul waits on the back foot to flick that, gets an inside edge on the pads. The ball rolls towards backward point.

2.1
0

Mitchell McClenaghan to Lokesh Rahul

Slower ball on off and middle, Rahul gets on the front foot and drives it softly back to the bowler, who runs across and manages to block that drive.

1.6
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Chris Gayle

Outside edge, but goes on the bounce to wide first slip! Bowls a full pitch delivery on off, Gayle once again hangs back and feels for that one, gets a thick edge behind the wickets.

