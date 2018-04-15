IPL Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: Chris Gayle Fifty Takes Punjab To 197/7

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) posted 197/7 in their 20 overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Sunday. Riding on Chris Gayle's 63 off 33 balls, Punjab looked on course for a huge total. However, Imran Tahir's back-to-back wickets pegged the batting side. Both KL Rahul (37) and Gayle stitched a 96-run first wicket partnership. Mayank Agarwal (30) and Karun Nair (29) played crucial knocks in the middle to ensure Punjab reached a decent total. Shardul Thakur (2/33) took two wickets while Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo shared a wicket each. (LIVE SCORE)

A confident Chennai will aim to extend their winning momentum when they face Punjab in the IPL match at the PCA stadium. The southern outfit who have made a comeback in the cash-rich league after serving a two-year suspension roared in their previous two encounters and once again proved why they are one of the serious contenders for the title. In their campaign opener against three-time champion Mumbai Indians, Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav pulled off a thrilling last over win for Chennai. Chasing 166 against Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side was once reeling at 75/5 and victory seemed a distant dream for the yellow brigade. However, Bravo's scintillating 30-ball 68 put them on the brink of the win and later in the last over Jadhav snatched a win from the jaws of defeat.