IPL Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings: Chris Gayle Fifty Takes Punjab To 197/7

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) posted 197/7 in their 20 overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Sunday. Riding on Chris Gayle's 63 off 33 balls, Punjab looked on course for a huge total. However, Imran Tahir's back-to-back wickets pegged the batting side. Both KL Rahul (37) and Gayle stitched a 96-run first wicket partnership. Mayank Agarwal (30) and Karun Nair (29) played crucial knocks in the middle to ensure Punjab reached a decent total. Shardul Thakur (2/33) took two wickets while Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo shared a wicket each. (LIVE SCORE)
A confident Chennai will aim to extend their winning momentum when they face Punjab in the IPL match at the PCA stadium. The southern outfit who have made a comeback in the cash-rich league after serving a two-year suspension roared in their previous two encounters and once again proved why they are one of the serious contenders for the title. In their campaign opener against three-time champion Mumbai Indians, Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav pulled off a thrilling last over win for Chennai. Chasing 166 against Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side was once reeling at 75/5 and victory seemed a distant dream for the yellow brigade. However, Bravo's scintillating 30-ball 68 put them on the brink of the win and later in the last over Jadhav snatched a win from the jaws of defeat.
Imran Tahir managed to get decent bowling figures amidst a run-riot and his two wickets in a way played a big part in stopping the home team's charge. Apart from him, all the bowlers suffered but at the death, they did a reasonable job. It's a batting paradise and Chennai will back themselves to chase down the target, they have made it a habit of overhauling big targets in this season. Punjab will feel that they are 15-20 runs short and will have to be extra active on the field. Let's hope for a good chase.
Not often you score 197 in a T20 game and still feel disappointed. Punjab will be at the moment. But first up, let's give credit to the Chennai bowlers. They pulled things back amazingly well after starting on a sorry note. It began in the worst possible manner for the touring team as the pair of Gayle and Rahul went berserk from the word go. They amassed 96 runs in no time before KL Rahul was sent back. Mayank Agarwal also cashed in on the start and scored brisk runs but then there came a period when he and Gayle departed. Chennai capitalized a bit and somewhat succeeded in stemming the flow of runs.
Dwayne Bravo to Andrew Tye
So just a couple to end this over! Which means just 4 from the last over and Punjab do not cross 200. It is a low full toss on middle, Tye hits it towards deep mid-wicket and runs two. PUNJAB FINISH WITH 197 ON THE BOARD!
Dwayne Bravo to Andrew Tye
Another dot! Once again it is the slower. Tye swings blindly but misses.
Barinder Sran is the next man in.
Dwayne Bravo to Karun Nair
OUT! Jadeja takes this one and Nair Holes out! He just had to go for it and perishes in the attempt to clear the ropes. It is the slower ball again on middle, Nair tries to clear the deep mid-wicket fence but does not get the desired distance. Jadeja there settles under it and takes it. So this is an excellent last over till now, 1,0,1,WK.
Dwayne Bravo to Andrew Tye
Followed by a single as Tye jams the yorker out towards long off for a run.
Dwayne Bravo to Andrew Tye
Slower ball on middle, Tye is deceived by it as he comes down the track and tries to go big but misses. A dot which is gold at the moment.
Dwayne Bravo to Karun Nair
Full and on middle, Nair whips it through mid-wicket for a run.
Shardul Thakur to Karun Nair
BRILLIANT EFFORT TO SAVE A RUN! Thakur bowls it on a length around off, Nair hits it over covers. It is not off the middle. Chahar from long off runs to his left, dives and makes a lovely stop. They go upstairs to check and he has done well. 13 from this over and 28 from the last two.