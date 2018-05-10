 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad: DD Lose Both Their Openers Early vs SRH

Updated: 10 May 2018 20:20 IST

IPL Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score: The Kane Williamson-led team will aim to extend their winning run in the tournament

IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad: DD Lose Both Their Openers Early vs SRH
DD vs SRH Live Match: The match is being played at the Feroz Shah Kotla © BCCI

Comfortably placed atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to extend their five-match winning streak when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Thursday. The Kane Williamson-led side have more or less assured themselves of a place in the play-off after winning eight of their 10 matches to pocket 16 points while Delhi's campaign has been lacklustre with just three wins from 10 outings. Out of the 11 times that these two teams have faced each other, SunRisers hold an edge having won on seven occasions as compared to Delhi's four victories. (Live Scorecard)

In their last meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the SunRisers romped home by 7 wickets as Delhi once again squandered a great start to lose the plot in the dying stages. Delhi's woes this season has been compounded by an inconsistent opening partnership, despite teenager Prithvi Shaw going great guns blazing at the top. Besides Shaw, young skipper Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant form the backbone of Delhi's batting and would be hoping to put on another brave effort against the best bowling line-up this season. It would also be interesting to see whether Delhi still persists with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who had a horrid season so far.

When and Where to Watch Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

DD vs SRH Live

  • 1st Innings
10.6
1

Siddarth Kaul to Harshal Patel

1 run.

10.5
1

Siddarth Kaul to Rishabh Pant

Slower ball, much shorter in length from Kaul. Pant chops it square on the off side. They take a quick single.

10.4
4

Siddarth Kaul to Rishabh Pant

FOUR! More runs! 12 from the over already and still two balls to go! Another short of a length ball on the pads and Pant whacks it flat-batted to the square leg boundary.

10.3
1

Siddarth Kaul to Harshal Patel

Full pitch delivery on the stumps, Patel powers it away to long on for a single.

10.2
6

Siddarth Kaul to Harshal Patel

SIX! Patel pulled it with lot of power! That's the first six of the match! A real half tracker from Kaul, the batsman is quick to spot that. He rocks back and smokes it flat over mid-wicket fence for a six.

10.1
1

Siddarth Kaul to Rishabh Pant

Slower ball outside off, Pant defends with soft hands . The ball rolls to the man at backward point. They take a quick single.

!

Siddarth Kaul back for a new spell.

9.6
0

Rashid Khan to Harshal Patel

Beaten! Floated leg break from Rashid, the batsman looks to play the drive, he misses it to the keeper. Was there an edge? No real disappointment shown by the Hyderabad fielders. Replays show there was no outside edge.

9.5
1

Rashid Khan to Rishabh Pant

Pant sits down on one knee and sweeps it hard away to deep square leg for just another run.

9.4
1

Rashid Khan to Harshal Patel

Flatter delivery, spins back into the batsman who punches it away to long on for a single.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs

