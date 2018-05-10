IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs SunRisers Hyderabad: DD Lose Both Their Openers Early vs SRH

Comfortably placed atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to extend their five-match winning streak when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Thursday. The Kane Williamson-led side have more or less assured themselves of a place in the play-off after winning eight of their 10 matches to pocket 16 points while Delhi's campaign has been lacklustre with just three wins from 10 outings. Out of the 11 times that these two teams have faced each other, SunRisers hold an edge having won on seven occasions as compared to Delhi's four victories. (Live Scorecard)
In their last meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the SunRisers romped home by 7 wickets as Delhi once again squandered a great start to lose the plot in the dying stages. Delhi's woes this season has been compounded by an inconsistent opening partnership, despite teenager Prithvi Shaw going great guns blazing at the top. Besides Shaw, young skipper Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant form the backbone of Delhi's batting and would be hoping to put on another brave effort against the best bowling line-up this season. It would also be interesting to see whether Delhi still persists with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who had a horrid season so far.
Siddarth Kaul to Harshal Patel
1 run.
1
Siddarth Kaul to Rishabh Pant
Slower ball, much shorter in length from Kaul. Pant chops it square on the off side. They take a quick single.
4
Siddarth Kaul to Rishabh Pant
FOUR! More runs! 12 from the over already and still two balls to go! Another short of a length ball on the pads and Pant whacks it flat-batted to the square leg boundary.
1
Siddarth Kaul to Harshal Patel
Full pitch delivery on the stumps, Patel powers it away to long on for a single.
6
Siddarth Kaul to Harshal Patel
SIX! Patel pulled it with lot of power! That's the first six of the match! A real half tracker from Kaul, the batsman is quick to spot that. He rocks back and smokes it flat over mid-wicket fence for a six.
1
Siddarth Kaul to Rishabh Pant
Slower ball outside off, Pant defends with soft hands . The ball rolls to the man at backward point. They take a quick single.
Siddarth Kaul back for a new spell.
0
Rashid Khan to Harshal Patel
Beaten! Floated leg break from Rashid, the batsman looks to play the drive, he misses it to the keeper. Was there an edge? No real disappointment shown by the Hyderabad fielders. Replays show there was no outside edge.
1
Rashid Khan to Rishabh Pant
Pant sits down on one knee and sweeps it hard away to deep square leg for just another run.
1
Rashid Khan to Harshal Patel
Flatter delivery, spins back into the batsman who punches it away to long on for a single.