IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs DD

Already out of contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils will attempt to end the season on a bright note when they face laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ferozshah Kotla. The RCB are currently at the penultimate spot in the points table after managing to win just three of their 10 outings so far and need to win each of their remaining four games to stand any remote chances of qualifying for the playoffs. On the other hand, Delhi's hopes of qualifying were on Thursday dashed by table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad, who chased down a challenging 188 losing the solitary wicket of opener Alex Hales at the Ferozshah Kotla. Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, whose maiden IPL century went in vain against the Hyderabad side, has been the lone shining light for the Daredevils this season. (Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Lakhs everyday!)
Delhi will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from the southpaw's blade, even as skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy missed the party last night. Pacer Harshal Patel, who was promoted up the order showed great maturity in resurrecting Delhi's innings with Pant but it will be interesting to see if head coach Ricky Ponting still wants to pursue with misfiring Glenn Maxwell, whose dismal run in the tournament have been a headache for the side. With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh and Junior Dala may get a look-in. Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Sunrisers duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson and will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co. Meanwhile, it will be a homecoming for RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who has been in good nick this season and would want to maintain his side's superior record over Delhi in head-to-head encounters. RCB have so far won 12 games against Delhi's seven in IPL history. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Besides Kohli, the onus of piling up a mammoth score will be on South African stars AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock, New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme while stumper Parthiv Patel and Mandeep Singh can also add to the fireworks. The bowling department will be headed by pacemen Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and offie Washington Sundar can be handy options in the middle overs.
Squads:
Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.
When and Where to Watch Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
1
Umesh Yadav to Shreyas Iyer
Fuller length ball on the stumps and Iyer punches to mid on. They take a quick single.
Umesh is back into the attack.
0
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant
Make that three in a row, Pant is finding it difficult to put Southee away. He gets a pitched up delivery on the pads but he fails to connect and misses out on a scoring opportunity.
0
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant
Fuller length ball from Southee on the leg stump line, Pant once again tries to play the flick shot, he is unable to put bat to ball.
0
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant
Southee takes pace off that one and delivers it on a length, Pant goes across to flick that, he misses it on the pads.
2
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant
Shortish delivery from Southee and Pant pulls it away to fine leg for a brace.
1
wd
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant
Wide! Southee losing his line and delivers it down the leg side. Pant looks to flick that, he misses it and the umpire is quick to signal the wide.
4
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant
FOUR! Stand and deliver! Short of a length ball on the stumps, this time Pant gets right on top of the bounce and pulls it hard to the square leg boundary.
0
Tim Southee to Rishabh Pant
Nothing on the Ultra Edge and the onfield decision stands! Poor review from Bangalore and they have lost their only referral! Short of a length ball, angling across the stumps, Pant stands tall to cut that one, he misses it and the ball goes to the keeper. There was a massive appeal from the Bangalore fielders but even they weren't all that confident.
Referral from Bangalore for the caught behind appeal. Pant is the man in question.