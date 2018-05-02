IPL Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Delhi Daredevils

Staring at early exit after their sixth loss in eight games, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, will have to treat each IPL game as a virtual knockout, starting with their clash against Rajasthan Royals. After Gautam Gambhir stepped down as captain following a string of losses, Iyer was left with the responsibility of guiding the team to the playoffs and the young skipper did score a 40-ball unbeaten 93 to power his side to a massive 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders to renew hopes of a turnaround. But a 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings almost dashed all hopes of a comeback and Iyer has an uphill task of inspiring his team in the remaining matches to salvage any hopes of staying alive in the tournament. It was an awful mix-up which ended Iyer's innings and it proved to be the turning point of the match as despite a 45-ball 79 from Rishabh Pant and an unbeaten 31-ball 54 from Vijay Shankar, Delhi fell short by 13 runs against Chennai's 211-4. Iyer and Pant have done the bulk of the scoring for Delhi, amassing 306 and 257 runs respectively so far and the onus would be on the duo to lead the batting unit. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
Among the bowlers, Trent Boult has been among the wickets, claiming 11 scalps so far but he didn't get support from the rest. It has resulted in their failure to defend totals, putting their batting under pressure. Shankar said they are doing most things right but small mistakes have resulted in losses. "We, as a team, are doing well but it is the small things which is changing the entire result of the game. We were chasing 80 from six overs or something against Chennai, we got close to the target, lost by 13 runs. We tried our best and we would look to move forward from this and look to do better and build yourself into a good team," he said.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with six points from seven matches. Ajinkya Rahane's team has been inconsistent this season as most times a win has been followed by a loss and they will also have to find a way to stem the rot if they have to make it to the playoffs. Their failure to chase down a target of 151-7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad saw Rajasthan Royals lose the match by 11 runs. It was despite Rahane scoring a 65 and Samson hitting a 40 as they didn't get support from other batsmen. Rahane and Samson have been their best batsmen this season but an inconsistent run of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance this season. Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer have done well to claim six wickets in the two matches that he has played so far. But RR's spinners Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham failed to bother the batsmen much, taking five wickets each.
DD vs RR Live
-
-
- Refresh
Update 2007 local - Don't want to be the bearer of bad news, but it is coming down heavier than before now. Remember, last time these two teams faced off, it was a rain-hit affair as well. Only 6 overs were played. Needless to say, we might be in for a long wait.
Oh, dear... we have some sorry news for you! Something that even we do not like to hear but... The covers have come on and covered the 22 yards. It is not raining heavily but there is a slight drizzle. We hope it is just passing showers and play begins soon. My mate here is a Liverpool fan and wants to go home early to watch them get knocked out.
Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi skipper, states that it will be easier to bat in the first innings and reckons that dew won't be coming in during the latter stages of the game. He says that they have learned a lot from the last game and are positive for today. Ends saying that Shahbaz Nadeem comes in for Rahul Tewatia.
Ajinkya Rahane, the Rajasthan skipper, states that the wicket looks good and won't change during the match. He also adds that they back their bowlers to do good. Reckons that they are playing good cricket and the mood in the camp is good. Opines that the boys are ready for the game and ends by saying he has made two changes in his team - D'Arcy Short and Shreyas Gopal come in for Ish Sodhi and Mahipal Lomror.
TOSS - Rahane calls it right and and opts to field first.
Hello and welcome to Match 32 of the Indian T20 League. Delhi welcome Rajasthan to their turf. They have revenge on their minds as the last time they faced, rain played spoilsport. Today there is no sign of rain but it was quite windy. There was a wind-storm a couple of hours ago. Hope it won't affect the game. Lots on stake for the hosts as a loss here may end their sorry campaign. The visitors will hope their big names Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat come to the party and pray that Jofra Archer continues his purple patch. Toss and team news on your way.