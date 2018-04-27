IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Eye Second Win Of Season Under New Captain Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Daredevils' IPL 2018 campaign is in complete shambles with just a solitary win to their name in six matches. The dreadful start to the season had a devastating impact on Gautam Gambhir. The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper resigned as captain of the Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday with young Shreyas Iyer being given the responsibility of changing Delhi's fortunes. Iyer's first challenge will be in the form of Gambhir's former team KKR. The Dinesh Karthik-led outfit themselves have been a mixed bag this season and currently lie in fourth spot with three wins in six games. ( Live Scorecard )

The Feroz Shah Kotla will witness it's second game of the season and Iyer will be hoping to give the Delhi fans something to cheer about. It remains to be seen whether Gambhir will be selected to be part of the playing XI. Part of Delhi's problems this season has been their poor starts. Delhi's former skipper has managed just 85 runs in six matches and this has led to excessive pressure on the Delhi middle-order. The hosts are now in a desperate position where they need to win seven of the remaining eight matches to be in play-offs contention.

When and Where to Watch Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.