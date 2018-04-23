IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab: Delhi Bowlers Restrict Punjab To 143/8

Following a string of defeats, Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be desperate for a win against table-toppers Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. After four defeats in their first five games of the tournament, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side is languishing at the bottom of the league table with just two points in their kitty. They have suffered back to back defeats in their last two matches and will be desperate to win their first game at home. Once again in this year's edition of the cash-rich league, Delhi are having a bad time. They started their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and Rajasthan Royals. Delhi clinched their first win against Mumbai, thanks to a fine knock by foreign buy Jason Roy and Rishabh Pant. While Jason slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Pant chipped in with a valuable 47 to help Delhi chase down a challenging 195-run target. They however, failed to repeat the story against Kolkata Knight Riders as they faltered in chasing 201 runs and lost by 71 runs. On Saturday, Delhi was again at the receiving end as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outclassed them by six wickets. Gambhir's team would have suffered one of the worst defeats against Bangalore if Shreyas Iyer (52) and Pant (85) had not shown some resistance. (LIVE SCORECARD)
For Delhi, only Pant has looked good so far with the bat while Ray, who played a match winning knock against Mumbai, failed to keep the momentum going. The other batters, including skipper Gambhir, have struggled to gather runs. In the bowling unit, young leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia has lived up to the expectations of the franchise after scalping six wickets in five games. The 24-year-old has also been economical with 7.38 runs per over (rpo). Pacer Trent Boult has seven wickets to his name but has been slightly expensive after 8.54 rpo. Punjab meanwhile, are flying high with four wins in five games. In their last face-off with Delhi in the league, which was also their campaign opener, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side had thrashed Delhi by six wickets. They later lost to RCB in their second match but came back strongly to register a hat-trick of wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Punjab's in-form openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul have handed a desired start to their side and will again look to keep the momentum going. While Gayle has amassed 229 runs from three outings, Rahul has accumulated 213 runs from five games, averaging 42.60. Also, Ashwin has proved handy with the bat. However, Yuvraj Singh's lacklustre show could be a cause of concern for Punjab. The veteran left-hander has managed to gather just 36 runs from three outings. KXIP bowling will once again rely on Ashwin and Andrew Tye. While the Punjab skipper has taken five wickets, Tye has led from the front bagging seven wickets from five games, averaging 23.57. Despite the home advantage for Delhi, Punjab will be the favourites for Monday's game in the wake of their fantastic form.
When and Where to Watch Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
IPL 2018 Live, DD vs KXIP
The away side on the other hand, never got going. They had a few batsmen who got starts but no one converted it. Nair was their top scorer. Miller after being dropped twice did look like he would make them pay but he too fell pray to a Delhi pacer. The target is not a big one but the wicket is a tad difficult. Delhi though will back themselves to chase this down but Punjab do have a bowling line up which can make it difficult. What is in store for the second half? Let us wait to find out.
So a brilliant bowling performance by Delhi means they will head into the break as the happier side. Everything went right for them. They won the toss, elected to field and got an early wicket through Avesh Khan. Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal did try and counter attack but fell pray to the new lad Plunkett who was the star of the show tonight. He finished with figures of 4-0-17-3. He was well supported by all the pacers today as they bagged wickets at regular intervals which chocked the Punjab batting.
W
Trent Boult to Andrew Tye
OUT! DRAGGED ON! So a wicket from the last ball. Just 4 from the last over and a wicket. This is full and outside off. Tye tries to clear the leg side boundary but gets an inside edge onto his stumps to give Boult his second. PUNJAB FINISH ON 143/8!
0
Trent Boult to Andrew Tye
A dot! Gold dust at this stage! Another slower ball outside off, Tye swings but misses again. That is all he has been doing, swinging blindly.
2
Trent Boult to Andrew Tye
Goes fuller on middle, Tye clips it through mid-wicket for a brace.
0
Trent Boult to Andrew Tye
Slower ball and Tye is foxed. He is swinging blindly here. This is on leg stump. Tye is early into his shot and gets beaten.
1
lb
Trent Boult to Barinder Sran
A yorker on leg stump. Sran misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball goes towards square leg and the batsmen take a leg bye.
Barinder Sran is the next man in.
W
Trent Boult to Ravichandran Ashwin
OUT! Another one bites the dust! This one is full and outside off. Ashwin opens the face of the bat and tries to go over point. He does not get the elevation and it's into the hands of Tewatia who takes it.
1
wd
Trent Boult to Ravichandran Ashwin
WIDE! Way outside off and the umpire calls it a wide.