IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings: DD Lose Pant, Iyer In Quick Succession vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday. Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, qualified for the play-offs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the play-offs stage. The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur. Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy. With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in. Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.
When and Where to Watch Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
6
Dwayne Bravo to Harshal Patel
SIX.
6
Dwayne Bravo to Harshal Patel
SIX! Right back over Bravo and that's another big strike. 20 off the over already and still a ball to go. Takes pace off it and the batsman is expecting it. Smashes it straight down the ground and clears the fence with ease.
1
Dwayne Bravo to Vijay Shankar
Tucks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
6
Dwayne Bravo to Vijay Shankar
SIX! Poor delivery and Shankar cashes on it. Slower ball on a length, Shankar muscles it over mid-wicket fence for a biggie. That's the 50-run stand between Patel and Shankar. They have given Delhi some score to play with.
1
Dwayne Bravo to Harshal Patel
Patel powers it away to long on and gives strike to Shankar.
6
Dwayne Bravo to Harshal Patel
SIX! Patel starts the final over of the innings with a bang. He gets a fullish delivery right in his zone. Clears his front leg out of the way and blasts it over long on for a maximum. Can he hit couple more?
1
Shardul Thakur to Harshal Patel
Short ball and Patel pulls it hard to deep square leg. Ngidi in the deep mops it up. Single taken.
0
Shardul Thakur to Harshal Patel
Takes all the pace off it, Patel goes for the big shot across the line but he fails to make any contact. Dot ball, just what Delhi don't want at this stage.
1
Shardul Thakur to Vijay Shankar
Pulls his length back a little and the batsman hits it to long on for a single.
1
Shardul Thakur to Harshal Patel
Patel tries an innovative stroke but doesn't succeed! He gets a fullish delivery outside off, he walks right acros sto scoop that but mishits it on the off side. Single taken.