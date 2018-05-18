 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings: DD Lose Pant, Iyer In Quick Succession vs CSK

Updated: 18 May 2018 20:58 IST

IPL Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led squad will be eyeing the top spot on the IPL points table

IPL Live Cricket Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings: DD Lose Pant, Iyer In Quick Succession vs CSK
DD vs CSK Live Match: The match is being played at the Ferozshah Kotla © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings will eye the top spot on the points table when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday. Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, qualified for the play-offs. So in the upcoming match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side would like to brush up some areas of concern ahead of the play-offs stage. The batting department seemed sorted out as their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson played sensibly. The lower-order, which included West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni and Suresh Raina have also contributed handsomely and would like to continue the same.  (Live Scorecard)

The pace attack will once again rely on Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur. Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy. With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in. Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match and they will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.

When and Where to Watch Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

19.6
6

Dwayne Bravo to Harshal Patel

SIX.

19.5
6

Dwayne Bravo to Harshal Patel

SIX! Right back over Bravo and that's another big strike. 20 off the over already and still a ball to go. Takes pace off it and the batsman is expecting it. Smashes it straight down the ground and clears the fence with ease.

19.4
1

Dwayne Bravo to Vijay Shankar

Tucks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a quick single.

19.3
6

Dwayne Bravo to Vijay Shankar

SIX! Poor delivery and Shankar cashes on it. Slower ball on a length, Shankar muscles it over mid-wicket fence for a biggie. That's the 50-run stand between Patel and Shankar. They have given Delhi some score to play with.

19.2
1

Dwayne Bravo to Harshal Patel

Patel powers it away to long on and gives strike to Shankar.

19.1
6

Dwayne Bravo to Harshal Patel

SIX! Patel starts the final over of the innings with a bang. He gets a fullish delivery right in his zone. Clears his front leg out of the way and blasts it over long on for a maximum. Can he hit couple more?

18.6
1

Shardul Thakur to Harshal Patel

Short ball and Patel pulls it hard to deep square leg. Ngidi in the deep mops it up. Single taken.

18.5
0

Shardul Thakur to Harshal Patel

Takes all the pace off it, Patel goes for the big shot across the line but he fails to make any contact. Dot ball, just what Delhi don't want at this stage.

18.4
1

Shardul Thakur to Vijay Shankar

Pulls his length back a little and the batsman hits it to long on for a single.

18.3
1

Shardul Thakur to Harshal Patel

Patel tries an innovative stroke but doesn't succeed! He gets a fullish delivery outside off, he walks right acros sto scoop that but mishits it on the off side. Single taken.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
