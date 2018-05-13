 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: SRH Lose Alex Hales Early vs CSK

Updated: 13 May 2018 16:18 IST

IPL Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score: Chennai will look to seal their playoff berth

IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: SRH Lose Alex Hales Early vs CSK
CSK vs SRH Live Match: Chennai will look to cement their playoff berth © BCCI

MS Dhoni-captained Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to return to winning ways when they face table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune on Sunday. Chennai, who occupy the second spot in the points-table, are yet to qualify for the playoffs as the yellow brigade suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their previous clash on Friday. Hyderabad, on the other hand, has already sealed a playoff berth and will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position. On Friday, a combined batting effort by Suresh Raina, skipper M.S. Dhoni and opener Shane Watson helped Chennai post a fighting total of 176 against Rajasthan. However, the bowlers let them down as Chennai failed to defend a good total. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The Kane Williamson-led side is currently in red-hot form. In their last encounter, Hyderabad hammered Delhi Daredevils by nine wickets while chasing a massive total of 188 runs. The orange army is capable of putting huge totals as well as defending low scores. Overall, its Hyderabad's bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins -- Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan -- who have been instrumental till now. (Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Cash Daily!)

The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddharth Kaul. Their batting mainly centres around the skipper -- Williamson -- who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring six half-centuries so far in this season.

(Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Lakhs Daily!)

When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

CSK vs SRH Live

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
11.6
1

Shane Watson to Kane Williamson

1 run.

11.5
1
lb

Shane Watson to Shikhar Dhawan

Leg bye.

11.5
1
wd

Shane Watson to Shikhar Dhawan

Wide.

11.4
0

Shane Watson to Shikhar Dhawan

Angling away from Shikhar who dabs it to point.

11.3
1

Shane Watson to Kane Williamson

Elegant! Slower ball outside off, Kane upper cuts it towards third man for a single.

11.2
6

Shane Watson to Kane Williamson

SIX! Only Williamson can make a slog look beautiful. In the arc in line of the stumps, Williamson gives it the full monte and tonks it over square leg for a biggie.

11.1
4

Shane Watson to Kane Williamson

FOUR! Flashes and flashes hard! Good length ball outside off, Williamson throws his bat at it. Gets it more off the outer half and the ball flies over the backward point fielder. Runs are coming in a flurry now.

!

Shane Watson is back on.

10.6
0

Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan

Good thinking from Jadeja. Fires this one way outside off and Dhawan misses his cut.

10.5
6

Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan

SIX! Boom! Tosses up around off, Dhawan kneels and slogs it over mid on. Has connected pretty well and the ball sails over the fence.

load more
Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson Indian Premier League 2018 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: SRH Lose Alex Hales Early vs CSK
IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: SRH Lose Alex Hales Early vs CSK
IPL Live Score, CSK vs SRH: Dhawan, Williamson Drive SRH Forward vs CSK
IPL Live Score, CSK vs SRH: Dhawan, Williamson Drive SRH Forward vs CSK
IPL Highlights, Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kohli, De Villiers Lead RCB To A 5-Wicket Win Over DD
IPL Highlights, Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kohli, De Villiers Lead RCB To A 5-Wicket Win Over DD
IPL Highlights, Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kohli, De Villiers Masterclass Keeps RCB
IPL Highlights, Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kohli, De Villiers Masterclass Keeps RCB's Playoff Hopes Alive
IPL 2018 Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Beat Punjab By 31 Runs
IPL 2018 Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Beat Punjab By 31 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.